Chipper Cash partners with Bole Festival as official payment partner for the 2022 Edition

Bolé Festival is the biggest food festival South and East of Nigeria. It is held annually in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.The name “Bole Festival” comes from the most popular street delicacy in Port Harcourt, loved and appreciated by locals and non locals for its greasy, spicy, smokey goodness. You can call it a celebration of our common taste. The Event accommodates every member of society, young, old, families, working class, disabled, etc. There is something for everyone.

Bolé Festival is over 5 years old and boasts of a turn-up of over 25,000 amazing guests who enjoy a burst of back to back entertainment throughout the Festival consisting of music, dance, competitions, hype, artiste performances amongst others.

The sixth edition of the Bolé Festival, which will take place on the 6th and 7th of August 2022 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, is themed Level Up. This theme aims to accomplish a remarkable experience for attendees, thus motivating the partnership with Chipper Cash.

Pulse Nigeria

Bolé Festival 2022 is set to be spectacular; starting with Chipper Cash offering festival attendees access to make payments to their favourite vendors through the chipper app seamlessly and at no extra cost. Tickets will also be sold at the event entrance and attendees will have to pay through Chipper and stand a chance to get up to 20% cashback on their transactions. The company would also be present at the festival to connect with the attendees, particularly young people and business owners who are conversant with online technology.

Bolé Festival 2022 promises to be exciting! There's food, fun, a chance to meet with old friends, connect with new ones, competitions, music performances from Cave men and other guest artistes, giveaways and there's Chipper Cash to ensure seamless transactions during and after the Bolé Festival.

About Chipper Cash

Chipper Cash, Africa’s fastest-growing fintech startup, was founded in 2018 by Ham Seunjogi and Majid Moujaled on the premise that moving money across the African continent should be instant, transparent, and seamless.

The Chipper network is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, and eight African countries, including Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa

Chipper users can send and receive cash, buy airtime, pay bills and invest in fractional stocks of publicly traded global companies like Netflix, Facebook, and Tesla.

