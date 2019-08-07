The private screening was held on the 21st of July 2019 at the IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

It started with the arrival of guests at 5pm, who took pictures with their star Elvina Ibru on the red carpet.

This was anchored by Denrele Edun, with other celebrities such Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Klint Da Drunk, Beverly Osu, Moses Inwaang, Dede Mabiaku, the director and producer of the movie Bolanle Austen Peters, making their appearance in support of their colleague at the viewing of the movie.

The large turn out of the Ibru clan led by Olorogun Oskar Ibru, made and obvious statement that Elvina is loved and backed by the family.

The screening of the movie started at 7pm, after which there was so much talk about the talent of the actress, as she was rated high on the delivery of her character in the movie and the growth of the movie industry in Nigeria.

The event was powered by 1% of the 1%, and Ariiya Tickets. It was truly a celebration of a true talent.

This is a featured post.