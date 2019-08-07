 The private screening was held on the 21st of July 2019 at the IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

It started with the arrival of guests at 5pm, who took pictures with their star Elvina Ibru on the red carpet.

Elvina Ibru and Rita Edwards (Nollywood Actress)
Elvina Ibru and Olorogun Oskar Ibru
Elvina Ibru and Chico (Oap Classic Fm 973)

This was anchored by Denrele Edun, with other celebrities such Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Klint Da Drunk, Beverly Osu, Moses Inwaang, Dede Mabiaku, the director and producer of the movie Bolanle Austen Peters, making their appearance in support of their colleague at the viewing of the movie.

The large turn out of the Ibru clan led by Olorogun Oskar Ibru, made and obvious statement that Elvina is loved and backed by the family. 

Bolanle Austen Peters (Producer and Director The Bling Lagosians) and Actress Elvina Ibru

The screening of the movie started at 7pm, after which there was so much talk about the talent of the actress, as she was rated high on the delivery of her character in the movie and the growth of the movie industry in Nigeria. 

The event was powered by 1% of the 1%, and Ariiya Tickets. It was truly a celebration of a true talent.

Oskar Ibru and Denrele Edun
Oboden Ibru and Family, with Elvina Ibru
Moses Iwang Nollywood Producer and Director
Maiden Ibru (Chairman and Publisher The Guardian and Elvina Ibru
Ifeoma Fafunwa (Producer and Director Hear Word Stage Play)
Elvina Ibru and Omotola (Actress)
Elvina Ibru and Son Elisha Coker
Elvina Ibru and the Ibru Family
Elvina Ibru and Klint Da Drunk (Comedian)

