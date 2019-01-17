There are so many ways you can search for jobs and get the kind of job you really want.

You can either sign up on job and career platforms where you can get updates about job vacancies or use social and networking platforms like LinkedIn to see job postings directly posted by employers.

However, while job platforms only inform you about job openings and render certain services such as resume review to position you for a good job, LinkedIn on the other hand allows you to network and connect with employers and hiring managers.

This goes to tell you that with a platform like LinkedIn, you can optimize your job search easily. The following tips are ways to improve your job search on the networking site.

1. Complete and update your profile

You don’t have to be on LinkedIn just because you were told to be there. You need to complete and update your profile if you want to enjoy the professional benefits that comes with being on the platform.

The more complete your profile is, the higher your chances of being seen by employers. It is therefore important to provide your prospective employers with detailed information about your skills and experiences. You’ll also have to include your achievement as well as upload your photo on the platform.

2. Connect with your network

As stated earlier, LinkedIn allows you to network with thousands of professionals on the platform. In other words, the more connections you have, the better your chances of getting someone to help with your job search.

While having a lot of connections is good for your job search, it is very important you only connect with people you know, or people you plan to reach out. Maintaining a good relationship with these people can quicken your job search.

3. Check job postings

Apart from connecting with potential employers, LinkedIn also offers you the opportunity to check job vacancies like your regular job listing sites.

By clicking on the job tab on the site, you can see a list of job openings you can apply for. You can also use the search button beside the site icon at the top left corner of the site to find jobs using the job title you want to apply for

4. Use the platform to learn about employers

With LinkedIn company profiles, you can gather useful information about an organization you're interested in. Following a company and checking its profiles can give you solid insight into the company's culture, future projects, company's statistics etc.

5 . Write and Publish articles on the platform

Writing and publishing opinion articles on LinkedIn is a fast and powerful way to build your online presence and endear yourself to employers. The more you share your knowledge on the platform, social media and blog posts, the more visible your profile becomes on the platform.