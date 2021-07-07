Pineapple: The health benefits of this fruit are wonderful

The tropical fruit which is rich in vitamins, enzymes, and antioxidants does not only rank among the sweetest fruits in the world, it helps boost the immune system, build strong bones and aid in digestion.

In addition, it is low in calories despite the sweetness.

Studies have also shown that pineapple strengthening bones, support immune system, fights against infection, and much more. Read on to find out some of the wonderful health benefits of pineapple.

Here are the health benefits of pineapple

1. It treats Arthritis

Arthritis is a debilitating disease that seems to be affecting a lot of people around the world. It is a disease that causes painful inflammation and stiffness of the joints.

Be that as it may, pineapple has the ability to reduce the inflammation of joints and muscles, particularly those associated with this disease.

Pineapple contains a relatively rare proteolytic enzyme called bromelain, which is primarily associated with breaking down complex proteins and has serious anti-inflammatory effects.

Bromelain, on the other hand, is positively correlated with reducing the signs and symptoms of arthritis and this has been observed in many people suffering from this illness.

2. It strengthens bones

The level of mineral magnesium in pineapple is extremely high. And this magnesium is needed by the body in other to build healthy bones and support connective tissues.

Owing to this, it becomes easy to see that pineapple does not only strengthen the bones, it also makes it healthy and helps in the connection of tissues as well.

Thus pineapple is very important for growing children and teenagers. It is also good for elderly ones whose bones are likely to be weakening as they get older.

3. It helps in reducing the risk of hypertension

Doctors have advised people suffering from hypertension to either eat pineapple or drink pineapple juice regularly because pineapple juice reduces hypertension due to the adequate presence of potassium and a lesser amount of sodium.

Researchers have also said that this proportion of potassium and sodium is the best way to combat high blood pressure. A cup of pineapple juice contains about 1 milligram of sodium and 195 milligrams of potassium.

4. It is good for heart health

How is pineapple good for the heart? Well, pineapple juice improves blood circulation and ensures smooth blood flow in the circulatory system.

The juice also contains bromelain which makes blood thinner and as result reduces the chances of heart attack, stroke and other heart diseases.

Antioxidants in vitamin C also lower the risks of heart diseases by combating free radicals. Vitamin C also prevents atherosclerosis. It acts like as anti-coagulant.

5. It combat cancer

Such are the wonders of pineapple’s health benefits that combating cancer is one of them. How?

Pineapples have been shown to be very rich in antioxidants and vitamin C and these can help bolster the body and protect it from cancer.

Apart from the fact that flavonoids, bromelain, and other antioxidants are important components in cancer prevention, it is the high level of mineral manganese content in pineapple that makes it great for cancer prevention.