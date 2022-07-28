5 ways to protect your mental health despite Nigeria’s hardship

How can you make yourself happy in the midst of this?

1. Log out of the internet, stop listening to radio and TV stations

Just when you think you’ve heard something bad, something worse happens. Stop keeping tabs on the news for your own peace of mind.

2. Forget about saving money

What are you even saving money for when you haven't eaten? You should rather invest, but in case you cannot invest, just use your money to buy good food. Don’t go hungry because you want to save.

3. Watch Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija is back on air. Don’t let the weight of this country weigh you down and spoil your mood. Unwind by tracking the show ferociously.

4. Keep in mind that everything is expensive

For your own piece of mind, know that you’re spending three times the usual amount you usually do. Don’t fight it. Go to the supermarket or market ready to overspend.

5. Do what makes you happy

Is it cuddling? Watching a movie? Drawing? Playing football or online games? What are some healthy hobbies you can have or can start?