5 ways to protect your mental health despite Nigeria’s hardship

If you are not careful, Nigeria can cause you to have severe anxiety and depression.

Try to make yourself happy
Try to make yourself happy

Every Nigerian knows the country is ridiculously hard. It’s so depressing and sad. Economically and security wise we are on the brink.

How can you make yourself happy in the midst of this?

Just when you think you’ve heard something bad, something worse happens. Stop keeping tabs on the news for your own peace of mind.

What are you even saving money for when you haven't eaten? You should rather invest, but in case you cannot invest, just use your money to buy good food. Don’t go hungry because you want to save.

Big Brother Naija is back on air. Don’t let the weight of this country weigh you down and spoil your mood. Unwind by tracking the show ferociously.

For your own piece of mind, know that you’re spending three times the usual amount you usually do. Don’t fight it. Go to the supermarket or market ready to overspend.

Is it cuddling? Watching a movie? Drawing? Playing football or online games? What are some healthy hobbies you can have or can start?

Finally, worrying about this country can give you severe anxiety. It’s okay to protect your mental health and not dwell on the current situation and impending doom.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

