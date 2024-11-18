5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

This victory secured her spot to represent Nigeria at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

Here are some records Chidimma Adetshina broke:

1.She is the first runner-up ever from Nigeria and West Africa

Not only was she part of the top five, she made it to the top two and became the first runner-up from Nigeria in history.

Additionally, no other Nigerian or West African had ever made it that far. The last African to be the first runner-up was Tamaryn Green from South Africa in 2018.

2. She is the only Nigerian and African to make it to the top five at the Miss Universe Competition this year

Before Chidimma Adetshina became one of the top five finalists in the Miss Universe competition, no Nigerian contestant had ever achieved such a feat.

This historic milestone marks the first time a Nigerian has advanced to the top five in the pageant's history. Furthermore, no Nigerian contestant has ever been a top-two finalist.

3. She breaks Nigeria's losing streak since 2014

Nigeria's sole awards at the Miss Universe competition have been for Best National Costume and Miss Congeniality. These awards are not placements.

In 2012, Maristella Okpala's stunning masquerade costume earned the Best National Costume award.

Two years later, Queen Osem Celestine was recognised for her friendly and outgoing personality, winning the Miss Congeniality title.

4. She is the first Nigerian to get a placement

For years, Nigeria drops out of the competition without any placement.

Only once has Nigeria made the top 10 in 2001 when Agbani Darego contested and the top 20 in 2019 when Olutosin Araromi contested, all other years, they were unplaced.

5. She is the first Miss Universe Africa and Oceania from Nigeria

Being a first runner-up comes with its own gifts, titles, and privileges.

She represents the entire continent of Africa and the fourteen countries in Oceania, including New Zealand and Australia.

