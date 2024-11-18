ADVERTISEMENT
5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

Temi Iwalaiye

Chidimma achieved many firsts at her recent outing at Miss Universe, Mexico.

Records Chidimma Adetshina broke
Records Chidimma Adetshina broke [Instagram/chichivanessa]

Chidimma Adetshina has had a remarkable year. After facing online harassment and disqualification from Miss Universe South Africa due to her Nigerian heritage, she persevered and won the Miss Universe Nigeria title.

This victory secured her spot to represent Nigeria at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

Not only was she part of the top five, she made it to the top two and became the first runner-up from Nigeria in history.

Additionally, no other Nigerian or West African had ever made it that far. The last African to be the first runner-up was Tamaryn Green from South Africa in 2018.

Before Chidimma Adetshina became one of the top five finalists in the Miss Universe competition, no Nigerian contestant had ever achieved such a feat.

This historic milestone marks the first time a Nigerian has advanced to the top five in the pageant's history. Furthermore, no Nigerian contestant has ever been a top-two finalist.

Chidimma Adetshina emerges 1st runner up of Miss Universe 2024.
Chidimma Adetshina emerges 1st runner up of Miss Universe 2024. [Instagram/@chichi_vanessa] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many times

Nigeria's sole awards at the Miss Universe competition have been for Best National Costume and Miss Congeniality. These awards are not placements.

In 2012, Maristella Okpala's stunning masquerade costume earned the Best National Costume award.

Maristella Okpala won best national costume
Maristella Okpala won best national costume [bellanaija] Pulse Nigeria

Two years later, Queen Osem Celestine was recognised for her friendly and outgoing personality, winning the Miss Congeniality title.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe pageant as it begins

Records Chidimma Adetshina broke at the Miss Universe competition
Records Chidimma Adetshina broke at the Miss Universe competition [instagram/chichivanessa] Pulse Nigeria
For years, Nigeria drops out of the competition without any placement.

Only once has Nigeria made the top 10 in 2001 when Agbani Darego contested and the top 20 in 2019 when Olutosin Araromi contested, all other years, they were unplaced.

Being a first runner-up comes with its own gifts, titles, and privileges.

She represents the entire continent of Africa and the fourteen countries in Oceania, including New Zealand and Australia.

Chidimma Adetishina's story is one of triumph, destination and luck. She overcame adversity and became a historic figure.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

