Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many times

Miss Universe is a global beauty pageant competition held annually since 1952.
It is organised by a Thailand- and Mexican-based organisation.
Many countries have competed in this prestigious event, and several have achieved multiple victories.
Here are some of the countries with the most Miss Universe titles:
1. United States
With nine titles, the United States holds the record for the most Miss Universe wins.
Their winners include Miriam Stevenson (1956), Carol Morris (1957), Linda Bement (1960), Sylvia Hitchcock (1967), Shawn Weatherly (1980), Chelsi Smith (1995), Brook Lee (1997), Olivia Culpo (2012), and R'Bonney Gabriel (2022).
2. Venezuela
Known for its strong beauty pageant culture, Venezuela has produced seven Miss Universe winners.
Winners were Maritza Sayalero (1979), Irene Sáez (1981), Bárbara Palacios (1986), Alicia Machado (1996), Dayana Mendoza (2008), Stefanía Fernández (2009), and Gabriela Isler (2013).
3. Puerto Rico
Despite its small size, Puerto Rico has consistently performed well in the Miss Universe competition, winning five times.
Their winners are Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001), and Zuleyka Rivera (2006).
4. Philippines
The Philippines has claimed four Miss Universe titles: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).
4. India, Mexico, South Africa, and Sweden
These four countries have each won three Miss Universe titles.
- India: Sushmita Sen (1994), Lara Dutta (2000), and Harnaaz Sandhu (2021)
- Mexico: Lupita Jones (1991), Ximena Navarrete (2010), and Andrea Meza (2020)
- South Africa: Margaret Gardiner (1978), Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (2017), and Zozibini Tunzi (2019).
- Sweden: Hillevi Rombin (1955), Margareta Arvidsson (1966), and Yvonne Ryding (1984)
Nigeria has never won a Miss Universe competition. This year, Chidimma Adetshina is representing Nigeria, and people’s hopes are high. However, only 35 countries have produced Miss Universe winners over the years.
