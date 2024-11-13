ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many times

Temi Iwalaiye

These countries have the Most Miss Universe winners.

Countries that have won Miss Universe titles
Countries that have won Miss Universe titles

Miss Universe is a global beauty pageant competition held annually since 1952.

Recommended articles

It is organised by a Thailand- and Mexican-based organisation.

Many countries have competed in this prestigious event, and several have achieved multiple victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

With nine titles, the United States holds the record for the most Miss Universe wins.

The first Miss Universe [missuniverse]
The first Miss Universe [missuniverse] Pulse Nigeria

Their winners include Miriam Stevenson (1956), Carol Morris (1957), Linda Bement (1960), Sylvia Hitchcock (1967), Shawn Weatherly (1980), Chelsi Smith (1995), Brook Lee (1997), Olivia Culpo (2012), and R'Bonney Gabriel (2022).

ALSO READ: 60-year-old woman wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss Universe 2013 (internationalfandom]
Miss Universe 2013 (internationalfandom] Pulse Nigeria

Known for its strong beauty pageant culture, Venezuela has produced seven Miss Universe winners.

Winners were Maritza Sayalero (1979), Irene Sáez (1981), Bárbara Palacios (1986), Alicia Machado (1996), Dayana Mendoza (2008), Stefanía Fernández (2009), and Gabriela Isler (2013).

ADVERTISEMENT
Miss Universe 2006 [pinterest]
Miss Universe 2006 [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Despite its small size, Puerto Rico has consistently performed well in the Miss Universe competition, winning five times.

Their winners are Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001), and Zuleyka Rivera (2006).

Miss Universe 2018 [enews]
Miss Universe 2018 [enews] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Philippines has claimed four Miss Universe titles: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

ALSO READ: Chidimma Adetshina is crowned winner of Miss Universe Nigeria

Miss Universe 2019 [Pageantrynews]
Miss Universe 2019 [Pageantrynews] Pulse Nigeria

These four countries have each won three Miss Universe titles.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • India: Sushmita Sen (1994), Lara Dutta (2000), and Harnaaz Sandhu (2021)
  • Mexico: Lupita Jones (1991), Ximena Navarrete (2010), and Andrea Meza (2020)
  • South Africa: Margaret Gardiner (1978), Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (2017), and Zozibini Tunzi (2019).
  • Sweden: Hillevi Rombin (1955), Margareta Arvidsson (1966), and Yvonne Ryding (1984)

Nigeria has never won a Miss Universe competition. This year, Chidimma Adetshina is representing Nigeria, and people’s hopes are high. However, only 35 countries have produced Miss Universe winners over the years.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods that can trigger allergies you didn't know about

5 foods that can trigger allergies you didn't know about

The world’s most expensive cars and who drives them

The world’s most expensive cars and who drives them

Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many times

Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many times

How to use green tea for clear, glowing skin

How to use green tea for clear, glowing skin

5 proven methods to get rid of fruit flies from your kitchen

5 proven methods to get rid of fruit flies from your kitchen

100 romantic good morning messages to make her day

100 romantic good morning messages to make her day

Countries that give visas on arrival; you don't need an embassy visa to visit

Countries that give visas on arrival; you don't need an embassy visa to visit

For men: 30 things to do before you turn 30

For men: 30 things to do before you turn 30

For Women: 30 things to do before you turn 30

For Women: 30 things to do before you turn 30

What happens to your body if you eat rice every day?

What happens to your body if you eat rice every day?

November Men’s Month explained: History, importance & celebration tips

November Men’s Month explained: History, importance & celebration tips

7 urgent actions to take if there is fire outbreak

7 urgent actions to take if there is fire outbreak

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Every Day is Black Friday: adidas announces massive discount sales throughout November

Every Day is Black Friday: adidas announces massive discount sales throughout November

The most fashionable city in Africa [pinterest]

The most fashionable city in Africa - Is it Lagos or Johannesburg?