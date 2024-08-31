ADVERTISEMENT
Chidimma Adetshina is crowned winner of Miss Universe Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Chidimma Adetshina emerges as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Chidimma Adetshina is Miss Universe Nigeria (Instagram/chichi]
Chidimma Adetshina is Miss Universe Nigeria (Instagram/chichi]

In a wonderful turn of events, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, the 23- year old born and raised in South Africa with a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Chidimma has been the subject of numerous controversies. She entered the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant as Miss Taraba after withdrawing from Miss South Africa due to negative online comments about her nationality and accusations of fraud by the South African Home Office.

Following her withdrawal, the Miss Universe organisers extended an invitation to her, which she accepted.

The Miss Universe Nigeria competition was a dazzling display of glitz, glamour, and intelligence.

After the contestants showcased their elegance in evening gowns, the top five finalists were announced: Miss Taraba Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Anambra Paula Ezendu, Miss Edo Edeifo Brittany, Miss Ondo Ayegbidun Peace Olamide, and Miss Rivers Nyekachi Douglas.

The top three winners were then revealed, with Miss Ondo named Miss Lush, Miss Anambra as the first runner-up and Miss Supranational, and Chidimma Adetshina as the overall winner.

"This crown is not just for beauty; it's a call for unity," Chidimma stated after being crowned. Chidimma will now go on to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe contest.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

