Miss Universe South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe pageant as it begins

This year’s Miss Universe South Africa contest was mired in controversy.

Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the competition due to allegations of fraud and identity theft.

Her documents were later revoked by the South African Home Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chidimma, however, competed in the Miss Universe Nigeria contest and even secured a win.

Following her exit, Mia Le Roux, a deaf contestant, was crowned as the new Miss Universe South Africa.

She was to represent her country at the Miss Universe contest and even participated in the preliminaries.

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many times

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Miss Universe South Africa official social media handle shared a statement saying she has withdrawn from the competition.

Mia Le Roux stated, "I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe.

Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes placed upon me.

However, I am deeply grateful for the chance to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength."

The Miss South Africa Organisation also said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health."

"Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery.”