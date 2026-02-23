Ramadan Day 7: Best Morning Prayers, Duas & Hadith to Start Your Day

Fasting is a journey of faith that strengthens our connection with Allah.

As we embrace the seventh day of Ramadan, our hearts grow more devoted to worship, gratitude, and reflection. Each day in this blessed month is a reminder of the immense rewards of sincerity and perseverance in worship. Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it is an opportunity to cleanse the soul, seek forgiveness, and draw closer to Allah through prayers, duas, and the wisdom of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Today, let’s begin our day with heartfelt supplications and spiritual reflections.

Ramadan Day 7 Prayers

Ramadan Day 7 Prayers [TheBossNewspaper]

A powerful prayer for today focuses on seeking guidance, mercy, and steadfastness in faith: "O Allah, guide my heart to righteousness, purify my intentions, and fill my soul with patience and gratitude. Strengthen me in my fasting, increase my sincerity in worship, and grant me the ability to draw closer to You. Ameen."

Ramadan Day 7: Morning Dua to Start Your Day

Dua (supplication) is a direct means to seek Allah’s mercy and blessings. Here is a meaningful dua for the seventh day: "اللَّهُمَّ أَعِنِّي فِيهِ عَلَى صِيَامِهِ وَقِيَامِهِ، وَجَنِّبْنِي فِيهِ مِنْ هَفَوَاتِهِ وَآثَامِهِ، وَارْزُقْنِي فِيهِ ذِكْرَكَ بِدَوَامِهِ، بِتَوْفِيقِكَ يَا هَادِيَ المُضِلِّينَ." "O Allah, help me in fasting and standing in prayer. Protect me from mistakes and sins, and grant me the ability to remember You constantly. O Guide of those who are lost, guide me to the right path. Ameen."

Hadith of the Day – Ramadan Day 7

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reminds us of the immense reward of seeking forgiveness and mercy during Ramadan: "Whoever prays during the nights of Ramadan out of sincere faith and hoping to attain Allah’s rewards, all his past sins will be forgiven." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 37, Muslim 759) This hadith encourages us to remain steadfast in prayer, knowing that Allah’s mercy is abundant in this sacred month.

Inspirational Ramadan Quotes for Day 7

Let these words inspire you and strengthen your faith as you continue your Ramadan journey: Quranic Reflection:

"And seek help through patience and prayer, and indeed, it is difficult except for the humbly submissive [to Allah]." – (Quran 2:45) Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

"The most beloved deeds to Allah are those that are consistent, even if they are few." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 6464) Islamic Scholar:

"Ramadan is a time to empty your stomach to feed your soul." – Imam Ibn Rajab As we continue our Ramadan journey, let’s embrace each moment with gratitude, reflection, and sincerity. May we remain steadfast in our fasting, prayer, and acts of kindness. May Allah accept our fasts, answer our duas, and fill our hearts with faith and contentment. Ameen.

Day 8 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)

Tahajjud, the night prayer, is one of the greatest acts of devotion in Islam. It is a special time to seek Allah’s guidance, mercy, and forgiveness. Allah reminds us of the power of Tahajjud in Surah Az-Zariyat (51:15-18): "Indeed, the righteous will be among gardens and springs, receiving what their Lord has given them. Indeed, they were before that doers of good. They used to sleep but little of the night, and in the hours before dawn, they would seek forgiveness." The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also said: "Our Lord descends to the lowest heaven in the last third of every night and says: ‘Who is calling upon Me, so I may answer him? Who is asking of Me, so I may give him? Who is seeking My forgiveness, so I may forgive him?’" – (Sahih al-Bukhari 1145, Muslim 758) As you prepare for another day of fasting, make room for Tahajjud on Day 8. How to observe Tahajjud: The best time for Tahajjud is in the last third of the night before Suhoor.

You can pray at least two rakats and up to 12 rakats, including Witr.

After completing your rakats, make personal duas, be sincere, humble, and ask for anything your heart desires. May Allah bless us with the strength to stand in prayer and seek His mercy during the blessed nights of Ramadan. Ameen.

