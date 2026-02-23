Asake has four of the most streamed songs of all time on Spotify Nigeria

Asake’s ‘Remember’ Is the Most Streamed Song of All Time on Spotify Nigeria

As part of celebrations to mark its fifth anniversary in Nigeria, Spotify has unveiled a list of the most-streamed songs and artists of all time in Nigeria.

Spotify’s entrance in Nigeria has steadily increased the digital consumption of music, with new daily, weekly, and annual streaming records being set in the past two years. This list of the most-streamed songs on Spotify Nigeria captures moments of upward mobility in the country's digital consumption and its biggest beneficiaries.

Asake dominates the list with four entries. Topping the list is ‘Remember’, which is one of the hit singles off his sophomore album ‘Work of Art’. The song has enjoyed commercial success both on social media and streaming platforms on Spotify, where it continues to reach new annual heights.

Ayo Maff & Fireboy

Ayo Maff’s hit single ‘My Dealer,’ featuring Fireboy DML, was the most-streamed song on Spotify Nigeria in 2024, and this was enough to make it the second most-streamed song of all time.

Fido | Credit: X/@MrFidooooo

Fido’s smash hit ‘Awolowo’ secures the third spot, Wizkid’s ‘Kese (Dance)’ ranks at number 4, while Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’ rounds off the top 5. Despite being released in March 2025, Davido’s ‘With You’ featuring Omah Lay, is the seventh most-streamed song in the history of Spotify Nigeria.

Davido, Omah Lay, and Bright Chimezie in the music video for 'With You'

1. ‘Remember’ – Asake

2. ‘Dealer’ – Ayo Maff, Fireboy DML

3. ‘Awolowo’ – Fido

4. ‘Kese (Dance)’ – Wizkid

5. ‘Lonely At The Top’ – Asake

6. ‘Joy is Coming’ – Fido

7. ‘With You (feat. Omah Lay)' – Davido, Omah Lay

8. ‘Terminator’ – Asake

9. ‘MMS’ – Asake, Wizkid

10. ‘Doha’ – Seyi Vibez

In January 2022, Asake stepped into the Nigerian mainstream with the release of his hit single ‘Omo Ope,’ featuring Olamide Baddo, who added him to the roster of his label YBNL.

The single became an instant hit and rocketed him to nationwide fame, yet not many could have anticipated the era-defining influence he was about to have on the nation’s music industry.

Asake & Olamide in 2022

Wielding an emphatic artistry that found expression through his smooth blend of fuji inflected melodies and electrifying rap flows, Asake formed a formidable duo with producer Magicsticks, whose clever use of Amapiano imported log drums delivered a sound that revolutionized Nigerian mainstream pop music.

His debut EP was an emphatic success, and he followed up with the release of the singles ‘Pallazo’ featuring Spinall, ‘PBUY,’ and ‘Terminator,’ which led up to his debut album ‘Mr Money With Vibe’ released in December 2022.

Asake | Credit: X

Asake’s debut album announced not only his arrival but also his takeover as Afrobeats leading hitmaker. The album, filled with hits, has surpassed over 800 million Spotify streams.

A year later, he followed up with his sophomore album ‘Work of Art,’ which was also an instant success thanks to its array of hit singles such as ‘Remember,’ ‘2:30,’ ‘Basquiat,’ and ‘Lonely At The Top,’ which is the most-streamed song in the history of Nigeria.

With listeners eating out of his palms and his vibrant Amapiano fusion shaping the soundscape, Asake made it three albums in three years with the release of his third album, ‘Lungu Boy,’ in 2024.

While his third album might not have hit the commercial heights of his debut and sophomore albums, it has managed to spawn the hit song ‘MMS’, which is the 9th most-streamed song on Spotify Nigeria's history.

Nigeria’s year-on-year listening growth has climbed dramatically since launch

Spotify Nigeria Captures Afrobeats Steady Growth

In February 2021, Spotify arrived in Nigeria. Five years later, the way Nigerians listen, discover, and champion homegrown sounds has accelerated fast.

Nigeria’s year-on-year listening growth has climbed dramatically since launch, with triple-digit surges in the early years and continued momentum through 2025 with an average growth rate of 163.5%. Afrobeats is not just thriving; it is scaling at an extraordinary speed. From 2021 to 2025, Afrobeats streams in Nigeria grew by +5,022%.

Nigerians have created over 25million user-generated playlists on Spotify

The Growth of Local Content

Listening to music in Nigerian indigenous languages is rising sharply, both inside Nigeria and beyond, signalling a growing appetite for local-language storytelling and sound.

In Nigeria, indigenous-language listening saw major jumps, including +554% in 2024 and +87% in 2025. Globally, indigenous-language listening growth also spiked, including +141% in 2024 and +41% in 2025.

The number of Nigerian artists on Spotify has grown +158% since launch

The Young Generation Leading Nigeria’s Music Democratisation

The number of Nigerian artists on Spotify has grown +158% since launch, reflecting an expanding pipeline of local creators reaching audiences at home and around the world. Over the past five years, Nigerians have created over 25million user-generated playlists on Spotify.

And listening time is massive: in 2025 alone, Nigeria clocked over 1.4million play hours on Spotify. Podcast listening is growing too, with over 59 billion total podcast hours streamed since launch.

As the catalogue grows, so does discovery: in the most recent months, the average listener in Nigeria streamed 150 different artists. Nigeria’s average listener age is 26, pointing to a young, digitally native audience shaping culture in real time.