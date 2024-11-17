BREAKING: Chidimma Adetshina emerges 1st runner up of Miss Universe 2024

The 23-year-old participated alongside other representatives from countries like Mexico, Thailand, Venezuela, Argentina, and Canada and made it to the top two.

With Miss Denmark winning the crown, Chidimma became second. She has also become Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

This is a major feat for Nigeria considering that Chidimma was up against representatives from countries that have frequently won the competition in the past.

Prior to her winning Miss Universe Nigeria, the beauty queen was embroiled in numerous controversies, particularly because she dropped out from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant based on allegations of identity theft.

She entered the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant while it had already started as Miss Taraba and competed against Miss Anambra Paula Ezendu, Miss Edo Edeifo Brittany, Miss Ondo Ayegbidun Peace Olamide, and Miss Rivers Nyekachi Douglas to eventually emerge as the winner.

To acknowledge her new position as the first runner up, she made a lengthy post on her Instagram page thanking the Silverbird Group for turning her dream into a reality.

Chidimma is also the brand ambassador of Enugu State. She announced her appointment on October 10, 2024, expressing her gratitude to the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah for the honour.

Before the grand finale, the beauty queen also wrote a note on Instagram. Part of which reads, "o my dearest Nigerians, with open arms, you carried me on wheels made of the purest love and intentions. I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you’ve given me a second chance at life. For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refueled my purpose and my reason to live."