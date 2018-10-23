How SARS officers allegedly electrocuted a young lady in Abuja

news

Samuel Shiekuma, a 36-year-old Carpenter and vigilante member in Mabushi Village, Abuja has revealed how seven members of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly electrocuted a lady, Comfort Hembe.

According to NAN, Shiekuma made this known while testifying at the Presidential Panel on the reform of Special Anti-Robbery hearing on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

The panel was put in place following the disbandment of the unit.

Osinbajo ends SARS

In August 2018, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo ordered the IGP to shut down the SARS unit.

He also mandated the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the management and activities of the squad.

Osinbajo also directed that “the National Human Rights Commission to set up a Committee that will conduct nation-wide investigation of the alleged unlawful activities of SARS in order to afford members of the general public the opportunity to present their grievances with a view to ensuring redress."

How it happened

Shedding more light on what transpired, Shiekuma said the SARS officers stormed Spy Annusa Guest House in Mabushi Village, Abuja on June 13, 2018.

According to him, they searched the Guest House, saw late Miss Hembe in one of the rooms with her fiancée and pushed her out of the room half naked.

His words: “ About seven (7) men of SARS came into the Guest House and knocked on her door when she came out they collected her handset and handcuff her because she resist arrest at the initial time.

“ And when she started arguing with them one of the SARS men slapped her and pushed her to the gate that was electrified.

“ And one of the men attempted to lift her up from the gate he discovered he felt the shock and immediately they realised that the deceased was electrocuted.

”Then, four out of seven officers ran away living three men behind.”

When asked what he was doing at the scene by the police counsel, the young man said “ Why we went to the Guest House 12.a.m was because I am part of the vigilante at Mabushi Village and the SARS men used to come to the place without the knowledge of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mabushi,” he alleged.

“ I also heard when the deceased was shouting that the gate was electrified and that they should not push her out of the gate.”

31-year-old lady also murdered by police

On Sunday, October 14, 2018, Nigerians on social media woke up to a report that a young lady who just came back from the UK, was killed by policemen.

The deceased, Anita Akapson, who is the daughter of the former minister of finance, Nenadi usman, was a staff of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Though eyewitness reports vary, the lawyer to the family narrates how the young girl was killed.

He said “It is pertinent to let you know that the late Anita was murdered sitting inside her car. Yes, she was shot through the driver’s side door of the car with the bullet passing through her abdomen, after the killer policemen had shot one of the car tyres.

“What has been peddled is that there was a bit of struggle, but we won’t like to pre-empt the investigation. One thing that is clear is that the lady was sitting in her car and she was shot. Before then, the car was waylaid, intercepted and brushed; the impact is still there.

“The car was blocked by the police, so the question is, ‘who is running away that you now chose to kill her in the car?’ As it is, as a lawyer, we would like to know what the police are coming out with as their findings because the rumour we were hearing was that there was an armed robbery attack somewhere and maybe, she was being suspected.

“If you suspect somebody of being a robber, something must have happened; maybe you saw her running, you can now assume she might be a suspect. But someone sitting in her car, after you have demobilised the car, shot the tyres, you shot her right inside the car.

“What kind of country are we running? Like I said earlier, we are waiting for the outcome of police investigation, but we just need to let the police know that we knew what happened. Of course, the family got an independent investigator to pick everything, the pellets, we have been able to secure the whole thing, but one thing is that a life full of potential has been cut short by the bullets of the Nigeria Police. That is one thing we cannot take away from the whole thing, no matter the reasons given.”

The mother of the slain lady, Nenadi Usman has called on her daughter’s killers to reveal what truly transpired the night when her daughter was killed.

31-year-old Anita later died as a result of the bullet wound on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Gwarimpa General Hospital.