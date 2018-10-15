Anita Akapson: IGP orders investigation, arrest of policemen

news

On October 13, 2018, news broke that UK returnee, Anita Akapson was murdered by members of the Nigerian Police Force, Abuja Command and the tragic news has since become a social media trend.

As a matter of necessity, activists like JJ Omojuwa, (@Omojuwa on Twitter) and Segun Awosanya, (@Segalink on Twitter) have since weighed in on the matter with #JusticeForAnita fast becoming a needed trend to shelve the police madness in Nigeria.

The IGP Orders investigation into the matter and arrest of policemen involved

On Monday, October 15, 2018, the Abuja Police Command released a statement signed by DCP Jimoh Moshood,

Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja. It contains details of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris' order and intentions on future directions of the matter thus;

• IGP has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson

• He deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and assure them that justice will be done in the matter

The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

2. The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

3. The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident."

Pulse will update you with further details as they unfold.