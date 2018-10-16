news

24-year old Chinedu Innocent has been arrested by the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Unit for planning the kidnap of his girlfriend’s mother in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

Her offence; she did not stop her daughter from cheating on him. He held her for three days before a ransom of N300,000 was paid.

According to the Vanguard Newspaper, Innocent and his gang members, identified as Ekendu Chidiebere, Tochukwu Samuel and Ikechukwu Nwankwo that carried out the kidnapping were arrested by IRT operatives led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, few days after they collected the ransom and released the victim.

Innocent told the Vanguard that, “The woman we kidnapped was my girlfriend’s mother and I got myself linked into their family through their phone charging business.

“They have a telecom mast in their compound and I used to go their house to charge my phone. I then made friends with them and the woman’s second daughter became my girlfriend and we started dating.

“But few months into our relationship, I discovered that the woman’s daughter was seeing someone else. I confronted her about it and she threatened to end the relationship. I told her mother about it and she did nothing.

“Unluckily for me, my cousin, in whose house I reside in Aparazu Ogwu community, approached me and sold the idea of kidnapping to me.

“He told me that one of his friends, known as Onyemywa, who has made money from kidnapping told him that people in the community where we reside could pay us huge money when we kidnap them.

“I then suggested that we should kidnap my girlfriend’s mother. I must confess that the woman has been nice to me, but the misunderstanding between her daughter and I made me restless and I needed to punish her.

“I asked my brother to bring in his friends to kidnap the woman and we agreed that I will be on ground when she will be kidnapped because I was the only one who could know when she is at home.

“I did what they wanted of me and on the day she was kidnapped, I was at her house and we were both picked up and taken to a forest in Omuma Village.

“We were blindfolded when we were taken into the village and I was with the woman all through. My gang members demanded N1.5 million from her brothers, but they ended up paying us N300, 000.

“The worst issue was that our gang members who took the money refused to give my brother and me our share.

“They said that they were angry because they thought that the woman’s relative will pay more than they did, but while we were trying to get our share of the money the police came and arrested me and my brother and we confessed to the kidnapping and they arrested the two other members of our gang.”

Currently, he awaits punishment for his crimes.