Dr. Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi celebrates earning her PhD in Robotics Engineering at the University of Michigan, becoming the first Black woman to achieve the feat in the department's history

Dr. Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi celebrates earning her PhD in Robotics Engineering at the University of Michigan, becoming the first Black woman to achieve the feat in the department's history

Nigerian trailblazer becomes first Black woman to earn PhD in Robotics Engineering at Michigan

Nigerian-born Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi has made history as the first Black woman to earn a PhD in Robotics from the University of Michigan, inspiring many with her groundbreaking achievement.

Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi became the first Black woman to earn a PhD in Robotics from the University of Michigan.

She credited teachers, mentors, family and friends for helping her achieve the historic milestone.

She won the MLK Spirit Award and served as a Robotics Outreach Ambassador from 2021 to 2023.

The Nigerian trailblazer is now interviewing for faculty positions as she begins the next phase of her academic career.

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A Nigerian woman, Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi, has achieved a major academic milestone after becoming the first Black woman to earn a PhD in Robotics Engineering from the University of Michigan, United States.

For many Nigerians who constantly joke about "japa" stories, this is one of those moments that reminds everyone that Nigerians continue to break barriers on the global stage.

Dosunmu-Ogunbi reached the historic feat during the University of Michigan College of Engineering convocation, where she delivered a heartfelt speech about gratitude, purpose and using education to make a difference.

Speaking to fellow graduates, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants said no one succeeds entirely on their own, crediting the many people who supported her journey.

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“I do not stand here on my own two feet alone. None of us got here by our individual merit alone, whether it be teacher, friends, family, mentors, or role models, we each have one or multiple people to whom we are grateful for making this moment possible,” she said.

She also explained that while making history is an honour, she wants her legacy to go beyond being the first.

“A Michigan Engineer is one who does not just provide scientific and technological leadership, but is also one who is intellectually curious, socially conscious, creates collaborative solutions to societal problems, and promotes an inclusive and innovative community of service for the common good.

“We each have a solemn duty to make positive contributions to the world. Well, my reasons for becoming an engineer were initially frivolous, but they eventually moved into something more meaningful. I want to have a positive impact on the world,” she added.

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More than just research

A recipient of the MLK Spirit Award, Dosunmu-Ogunbi served as a Robotics Outreach Ambassador from 2021 to 2023, championing diversity and mentorship in STEM education.

According to the University of Michigan's Robotics Department, Dosunmu-Ogunbi's doctoral journey reflects the experience of many PhD students who begin without a clear destination but eventually grow into accomplished researchers through persistence and hard work.

Beyond academics, she has built a reputation as a leader within the robotics community.

She received the MLK Spirit Award from the College of Engineering in recognition of her mentorship and leadership, while also serving as a Robotics Outreach Ambassador for three consecutive years between 2021 and 2023.

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Her achievements don't stop there.

Dosunmu-Ogunbi finished as runner-up in the College of Engineering's Three-Minute Thesis Competition and was inducted into the Bouchet Society, an honour that recognises outstanding scholarly achievement while promoting diversity in graduate education.

What's next for the Nigerian robotics trailblazer?

Following her historic achievement, the Nigerian-American trailblazer is now pursuing academic faculty positions to continue her research and inspire the next generation of engineers.

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After making history at one of America's top engineering schools, Dosunmu-Ogunbi is already preparing for the next chapter of her career.

According to the university, she is currently interviewing for faculty positions as she looks to continue her work in robotics research, mentorship and engineering education.