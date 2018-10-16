Anita Akapson: Nenadi Usman's petition & her shooter's story

news

On October 13, 2018, members of the Nigeria Police Force, Abuja Command shot 31-year old Anita Akapson - in what is now believed to be - close to her house at Katampe Extension by Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.

She had just returned from the United Kingdom.

Two days later, as the scandal grew hotter, news broke that Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris ordered an immediate investigation into her death while all the policemen involved are arrested.

ALSO READ: IGP order investigation to Anita Akapson murder and arrest of policemen involved

The statement was signed by DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Today, October 16, 2018, Punch Nigeria reports that Anita Akapson is daughter to former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, who has allegedly since petitioned the IGP to investigate her daughter’s death.

According to Punch, the Usman family statement, signed by Lawyer, Kayode Ajulo states that Akapson was, “was trailed, targeted, intercepted, her vehicle brushed, blocked and shot at close range by a police officer at Katampe District, Abuja.”

ALSO READ: Timeline of Anita Akapson's shooting by Abuja Police and Social media activism

In that statement, Ajulo demanded a thorough investigation into his client’s death and reportedly intimates that some of the perpetrators were being shielded by authorities. He even states that Nenadi Usman fears the death was politically motivated.

The petition states that, “The circumstances of the trailing, tracking and gruesome murder of the deceased who had a strong affinity with Senator Nenadi Usman, a member of the leading opposition political party in Nigeria, and who is presently facing continuous prosecutions from the state, calls for thorough and comprehensive investigation.”

“Given the level of intimidation of opposition by the instrumentalities of the state, our clients are worried as to the intent or possible calculated assassination of the deceased to further cause anguish to the family.”

The Police’ statement about how Anita Akapson died

Punch reports that Anita was shot by an unnamed Superintendent, while driving her Honda Accord car close to her house at Katampe Extension by Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja around 11 pm on Saturday.

According to Punch, the police squad had earlier arrested one robbery suspect, who was attempting to steal a car and had demobilized the car with the help of his partner.

That partner was not arrested because he ran and scaled the fence into Akapson’s compound.

The Punch further claims that coincidentally, Akapson was driving out of her house as the police surrounded the house, hoping to nab the other suspect.

Misjudging Akapson for the robbery suspect, the police drove after her, blocked her and shot at her — they hit her tires and claim one bullet struck her in the stomach. Punch quotes a Senior Police officer as saying, “The SP fired at the car thinking it was the suspect that was driving out and the woman was hit by bullets. She was rushed to Gwarimpa General Hospital where she died.”

Pulse will bring you further updates.