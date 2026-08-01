South Africa demands proof Ayra Starr was denied visa after Nigeria's threat over Tyla

South Africa has challenged claims that Ayra Starr was denied a visa in 2024, asking Nigeria to provide evidence as calls for reciprocity grow.

South Africa says it has no record of Ayra Starr or her team being denied visas.

The country's Consul-General has asked Nigeria to provide application details to verify the claim.

Nigerian lawmakers have called for reciprocal measures against South African entertainers following Tyla's Lagos cancellation.

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South Africa has pushed back against Nigerian calls for visa restrictions on South African entertainers, with its Consul-General to Nigeria demanding evidence to support claims that singer Ayra Starr and her team were denied entry into the country.

Prof. Bobby Moroe said South African immigration authorities had no record of any visa application or rejection linked to the singer or her entourage, and urged those making the allegation to provide names and application reference numbers for verification.

Prof. Bobby Moroe

"The information currently available to South African authorities does not show that any application linked to Ayra Starr or her team was submitted or rejected," Moroe said, adding that relevant details would enable officials to investigate and determine what transpired.

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The response comes directly after Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, called on the Federal Government and the Nigeria Immigration Service to apply the principle of reciprocity in reviewing visa applications from South African entertainers.

"If it is confirmed that our Nigerian artiste Ayra Starr and her team were denied entry visas to South Africa, leading to the cancellation of their engagements, then Nigeria should respond with equivalent measures until Nigerian citizens and artistes are accorded fair and respectful treatment," the senator said.

She was careful to clarify that her position was not directed at Tyla personally. "This is not a call against Tyla as an individual. Rather, it is a call for Nigeria to uphold the principle of mutual respect that underpins international relations," she added.

Reports claim Ayra Starr and her team were denied entry into the country in 2024

Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole also weighed in, urging Nigerian authorities to scrutinise visa requests from South African entertainers and their teams.

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The calls for reciprocity follow reports that Ayra Starr and members of her team were denied visas in February 2024 ahead of planned performances in Johannesburg and Cape Town, forcing the cancellation of both concerts.

At the time, the organiser Steyn Entertainment attributed the cancellations to difficulties securing travel documents despite exploring all available options. Refunds were subsequently issued to ticket holders.

Nigeria has called for the same treatment to be given to South African singer Tyla

The controversy resurfaced this week after South African singer Tyla removed Lagos from the schedule of her A*POP World Tour following a Nigerian boycott campaign linked to renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

The planned December 22 Lagos concert no longer appears on Tyla's official ticketing platform. Neither Tyla nor her management has publicly explained the removal. As of the time of writing, no one has publicly responded to South Africa's request for proof of the visa denial.

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