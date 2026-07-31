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Governor Adeleke delights fans with creative re-election campaign inspired by Davido's Oriade album

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 16:16 - 31 July 2026
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Governor Adeleke delights fans with creative re-election campaign inspired by Davido's Oriade album
Governor Ademola Adeleke has impressed fans after creatively incorporating songs from Davido's Oriade album into his re-election campaign message.
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  • Governor Ademola Adeleke has impressed fans after creatively incorporating songs from Davido's Oriade album into his re-election campaign message.

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  • The Osun governor referenced several tracks from the album in an X post while rallying support ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

  • The campaign drew praise from fans, who admired Governor Adeleke's creative incorporation of Davido's Oriade songs into his re-election message.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has left fans impressed after creatively incorporating tracks from Davido's newly released Oriade album into his re-election campaign message.

In a post shared on X, the governor cleverly promoted several songs from the album by weaving their titles into a message urging supporters to back his second term bid ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

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The governor wrote, "ON THE ROAD again for the Imole ReElection Campaign, and I’m listening to ORIADE, the new Album by my Nephew @davido, which is CONSTANTLY reminding me of the AMAZING GRACE that has been MY LIGHT and GUIDE this last 3 and a half years that I have been governor of Osun State.

They say my call for peace is weak, but I KNOW WHO I BE. TELL EVERYBODY: Imole is winning his Re-Election on August 15. If you ask JULIE or anyone in Osun State, they will tell you no vacancy in Abeere; those perpetuating violence against our people are ALREADY FALLING. B4 B4 it was ZANZIBAR for tourism. Now YAYA and everyone is saying GIMMIE DAT TING in Osun Oh…. YAYA!"

The post attracted reactions from fans, many of whom praised the governor's creativity in seamlessly blending the album's track titles into his campaign message.

Governor Adeleke and Davido have long shared a close relationship, often showing public support for each other. During the 2022 Osun governorship election campaign, Davido actively mobilised support for his uncle and remained one of his biggest campaigners.

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Beyond politics, the pair are frequently seen together at family gatherings, public events and celebrations, reflecting the close bond they have maintained over the years.

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