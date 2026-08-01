Over 50,000 guests join Peller and Jarvis' lavish wedding celebration

More than 50,000 virtual guests joined the livestream of the wedding of content creators Peller and Jarvis, as fans from around the world gathered online to witness one of the top influencer weddings of the year.

TikTok creators Peller and Jarvis' wedding attracted more than 50,000 viewers across YouTube and Twitch as fans tuned in from around the world.

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Celebrities including Femi Kuti, Ariola Diadem, Kamo, Isbae U, and others attended the lavish ceremony

One of Peller's international fans, Gregory, gifted the content creator $20,000 ahead of the celebration

Thousands tuned in across YouTube and Twitch, where the couple broadcast the celebration live. Combined, both platforms recorded more than 50,000 viewers as fans eagerly watched every moment of the ceremony.

Beyond watching the event unfold, supporters flooded the livestream comment sections with congratulatory messages, prayers and well wishes for the newlyweds.

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The lavish wedding attracted several notable personalities, particularly content creators, influencers and popular streamers, who turned out to celebrate the couple's special day.

Peller stepped out in an elaborate Edo-inspired traditional outfit, accessorised with regal coral beads and a symbolic staff, while Jarvis complemented him in a breathtaking Edo bridal ensemble.

The event featured several memorable moments, from the traditional marriage rites to the couple's romantic kiss, which drew cheers from guests.

Another standout moment was the active role played by Peller's mother throughout the celebration. She was seen coordinating activities and ensuring everything ran smoothly.

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The ceremony also doubled as an entertainment gathering, with appearances from content creators, Kamo State, Adeola Diadem, Cute Abiola, Geh Geh, Ivana, Isbae U, actress Ramota and singer Femi Kuti.

Virtual guests join Peller and Jarvis' wedding

Peller's international fan base also made its presence felt. Foreign supporters travelled to attend the wedding physically, while one of his overseas fans, Gregory, gifted the groom a cash present of $20,000 as a wedding token.