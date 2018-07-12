Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

15-year-old scores A1 in 9 subjects in WAEC and 332 in JAMB

Okorogheye Orisheneye David This 15-year-old had A1 in 9 subjects in WAEC and 332 in JAMB

David didn't stop at topping results with WAEC but also went ahead to score a total of 332 in the Joint Admission Matriculation Board exams.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

15-year-old Okorogheye Orisheneye David became sensational after scoring A1 in 9 subjects in the West African Examination conducted by the West African Examination Council, WAEC.

The brilliant David didn't stop at topping results with WAEC but also went ahead to score a total of 332 in the Joint Admission Matriculation Board exams.

15-year-old scores A1 in 9 subjects in WAEC and 332 in JAMB play

David didn't stop at topping results with WAEC but also went ahead to score a total of 332 in the Joint Admission Matriculation Board exams.

(Twitter/TweetOracle)

 

Born on May 24, 2003, David took both exams in Lagos where he schooled and excelled as a bright student.

ALSO READ: WAEC students serve punishment after fighting over stolen meat with cutlass

See the nine subjects which David scored A1

WAEC

Further Mathematics

Mathematics: A1

English Language: A1

Civic Education: A1

play This 15-year-old has done incredibly well (Twitter/TweetOracle)

Biology: A1

Chemistry: A1

Physics: A1

Computer Studies: A1

Catering Craft Practice: A1

ALSO READ: 13-yr-old student challenges WAEC answers in quiz competition

JAMB

Use of English: 67

Physics: 89

Biology: 85

Chemistry: 91

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on...bullet
3 Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed...bullet

Related Articles

National Science Quiz Contest 13-yr-old student challenges WAEC answers in quiz competition
In Abuja Man appears in court for alleged N6,000 kerosene theft
Hell Bound Police arrest pastor for running fake WAEC center
Hustling Student steals phone to pay for WAEC
Petty Issues WAEC students serve punishment after fighting over stolen meat with cutlass
Remote Control Police arrest lovers for strangling 8-months-old son to death

Metro

In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
Bad Record In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
VSKIT to share N100 million in the battle of talents
VSKIT Video app to share N100 million in "the battle of talents"
Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown people
Not Safe Outside Man found dead on hill after receiving call to meet unknown persons
During NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date
Guardian Angel Every month during NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date