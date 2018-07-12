15-year-old scores A1 in 9 subjects in WAEC and 332 in JAMB

news

15-year-old Okorogheye Orisheneye David became sensational after scoring A1 in 9 subjects in the West African Examination conducted by the West African Examination Council, WAEC.

The brilliant David didn't stop at topping results with WAEC but also went ahead to score a total of 332 in the Joint Admission Matriculation Board exams.

Born on May 24, 2003, David took both exams in Lagos where he schooled and excelled as a bright student.

See the nine subjects which David scored A1

WAEC Further Mathematics Mathematics: A1 English Language: A1 Civic Education: A1 play Biology: A1 Chemistry: A1 Physics: A1 Computer Studies: A1 Catering Craft Practice: A1

JAMB