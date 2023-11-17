ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He asks that everyone disregard any rumor claiming that the rapper is alive.

Oladips sadly passed away after 2 year battle with undisclosed illness on November 15, 2023 [Instagram/Oladipsofoflife]
Oladips sadly passed away after 2 year battle with undisclosed illness on November 15, 2023 [Instagram/Oladipsofoflife]

Recommended articles

In the new video posted to his Instagram page, he apologised for the unrest caused by his posts, which made Nigerians question if the rapper was truly dead, as announced on November 15, 2023.

Wavy stated that the viral video he posted yesterday, November 16, 2023, was two years old, and that he was simply in denial of his friend's death and wanted to believe otherwise.

He began, "Concerning my video trending about the death of Oladips, I want to clear everybody that the video that you see me with Oladips has been over two years old. That video is old, and number two, I'm not sure if he's dead or alive. I was just like 'no, he can't be dead,' 'it's not possible for Oladips to be dead,' that's the only reason why I put it out there that he's alive."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to that, he stressed that his story post from the night before, where he said that Oladips was at home eating, was him trying to convince himself that his dear friend was still alive.

"My story post where I said he was alive and eating turkey and jollof rice was just me saying to myself that he can't be dead. Maybe he's just depressed or under pressure from the album he wants to release, but please let us disregard any information, and I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused," Wavy added.

Wavy's post claiming Oladips was alive [Instagram/only1wavytk_fka_sircoolest]
Wavy's post claiming Oladips was alive [Instagram/only1wavytk_fka_sircoolest] Pulse Nigeria

His statement comes after his posts went viral last night, after which Nigerian singer Qdot announced that the rapper was alive and well, a post which has since been deleted. However, the damage had already been done; Nigerians were sent into a frenzy speculating that Oladips was, in fact, alive and had 'pulled a death stunt to promote his new album.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Wavy has also clarified that he is unsure whether Oladips is alive or not, but he does not want to believe that his friend has passed away.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Keke Palmer has also filed for full custody of their son [.Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images]

Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse

Medikal

I support TikTokers, they’re important to the industry- Medikal

Da Silva and his wife Maryam Laushi [Linda Ikeji's vlog]

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna