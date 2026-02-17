Tyla’s A-Pop Era Begins: What We Know About the Album

Tyla’s viral whiteboard photo has fans decoding every rumoured track for her A-POP era.

Usually, artists take a pause after a Grammy win, but in Tyla’s case, there wouldn't be one.

During the week of the 2026 Grammy Awards, the South African singer confirmed her second studio album, A-Pop, backstage after winning Best African Music Performance for “Push 2 Start.” The win marked her second consecutive victory in the category, making her the first artist to achieve that milestone. She also announced a tour.

She went on to share an image of a studio whiteboard with song titles on it, which fans have called the album’s “confirmed” tracklist. However, what exists so far is not an official release, only a glimpse of a working board inside a studio.

“Water” to A-Pop: A New Chapter

Tyla’s rise has been swift. Her 2023 breakout single “Water” turned a promising South African act into a global name within months. The song’s amapiano-pop fusion, paired with a viral TikTok dance challenge, pushed it into international charts and award conversations.

Her debut album, TYLA +, introduced a global audience to records like “Water,” “Jump,” and “ART.” It was a fast-moving rollout, shaped by sudden international demand and nonstop appearances.

At the 2026 Grammys, Tyla spoke about growth. Turning 24, she described feeling more settled in her artistry. She framed A-Pop as mature and fresh, a project that reflects who she is now, not who she was during the rush of her debut.

The Rumoured 21 Tracks Fans Are Watching

Images of a whiteboard in the studio revealed what appears to be a working list of 20 song titles. While not formally announced by her team, these are the titles fans have identified:

I DON’T BITE FREAK MY DESIRE KRYPTONITE I'M NOT HER DOUBLE BLIND IS IT LOVE FEEL SOMETHING SELFISH WHO'S THAT GIRL LIGHT UP THE ROOM DISCO HOT TUBS SOMEWAY RIGHT NOW SET THE MOOD TEMPTED KISS MR. NONCHALANT DID IT AGAIN CHANEL

Tyla teases a work-in-progress tracklist on the whiteboard for her sophomore album “A-POP” in a new TikTok video. pic.twitter.com/jRxjEziEFc — MUSE TRYBE 💜 (@MuseTrybe) February 9, 2026

Her October 2025 single “Chanel” is widely presumed to be the lead single for the project.

On Instagram, following her Grammy win, Tyla also teased an unnamed track. Fans believe it could be “DID IT AGAIN,” though that remains unconfirmed.

There is also the previously previewed snippet “Deep Down,” which listeners have been anticipating since it surfaced online.

At this stage, the whiteboard functions as a working draft rather than a finalised tracklist.

Why “Confirmed” Might Be Premature

In most recording sessions, whiteboards serve as evolving documents. Songs are rearranged, titles change, and some tracks are cut entirely. Others are renamed hours before mastering.

Calling the circulating list “final” overlooks how albums are built. Projects often shift direction deep into production, especially when an artist is entering a new era.

What the whiteboard does provide is tone. Titles like “I’M NOT HER,” “SELFISH,” and “WHOS THAT GIRL” suggest themes of identity, independence, and self-definition. That aligns with Tyla’s recent comments about stepping into a more assured version of herself.

It is less a finished table of contents and more a look inside the creative process.

When Is A-Pop Dropping?

Backstage at the Grammys, Tyla confirmed that A-Pop is scheduled for release in summer 2026. That places the window between June and August, with a tour expected to follow.

For now, the album exists in two forms: an officially announced title and release window, and an unofficial list of songs that may or may not make the final cut.