Godwin Reminds Us Why We All Love 2Baba’s ‘African Queen’

We all have a reason we love 2Baba's classic single 'African Queen'.

In the history of Nigerian pop music, several iconic records have showcased the artistic depth and ambitions of the country’s brightest stars.

Among these songs that have stood the test of time to become arguably the greatest individual performance in Nigerian pop soundscape is 2Baba’s (formerly) 2004 stunning R&B record ‘African Queen’ that positively changed the perception of the music from this part of the world.

Recently, sensational vocalist Godwin reminded us of why ‘African Queen’ is the soulful record that offers nostalgia of an era-defining song and the timelessness to remain fresh and impactful two decades later.

On February 13, 2026, Godwin released a stunning ‘African Queen’ cover just in time for Valentine’s Day celebration, and there’s just so much to love about it.

Godwin’s Tribute To Nigeria’s Greatest Adoration Anthem

Covers can be a tricky affair. It’s not very impressive if it sounds exactly like the original. It can be a little excessive if it wanders too far from the reference.

The best covers find the middle ground that allows an artist to showcase their talent and unique interpretation of a song without attempting to outshine or remake the original.

Godwin achieves this with an emotionally spatial performance that allows his vocals to do the job just like the original. The acoustic rendition puts him in his element, akin to a man serenading his lover in the comfort of their home. Simple yet elegant.

‘African Queen’ inspires unique emotions in every listener, and this cover is Godwin’s interpretation and tribute to a record that shaped his love for music.

Every melody he belts and every stretch of his vocals is an expression of the passion and wonder we all feel by this record that pays homage to the unrivaled beauty of African women.

The Golden Legacy of a Nigerian Classic

When 2Baba released African in 2004, it became an instant favourite among an audience who was experiencing what Nigerian music could become. Beyond the dynamism of Nigerian pop music that combined foreign elements with indigenous Nigerian sounds like Fuji and Highlife, 2Baba scored an R&B stunner that could compete with some of the best R&B records from the West.

From its adulating lyrics, dreamy delivery, and flawless production, ‘African Queen’ showed that Nigerians could make music for a global audience. It was the subject of love letters long before swoony Instagram captions and the soundtrack to beautiful romantic moments before reels.

When MTV Base launched in Africa in 2005, it was the first ever music video played on the channel. It won the Best Music Video of the Year at the 2005 Channel O Awards and was declared the Song of the Decade at the 2007 Nigerian Music Award.

Internationally, 'African Queen' broke ground as it brought attention and respect to Nigerian music. It was used in the 2006 Hollywood movie ‘Phat Girlz,’ and it’s widely considered the greatest Nigerian song of the 21st century.

Everything about this song is special. The moments it birthed, the generation it inspired, the legendary tussle for its ownership, and the sheer weight it carries in Nigerian music.

We all have a reason we love this song. A core memory attached to its medley. We saw men use it to declare their undying love and women use it to celebrate their beauty.

