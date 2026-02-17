Three Crowns Milk Champions Healthy Nourishment During the Treasured Month of Ramadan

#FeaturedPost

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Three Crowns Milk , a leading Nigerian milk brand from FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, is encouraging Muslim faithful to stay well-nourished, care for their hearts, and embrace the cherished values of family bonding through its “Get Nourished This Treasured Month” campaign.

The campaign features a series of meaningful and impactful activities designed to deliver healthy nourishment and giving back to communities. It seeks to support families during the fasting period while reinforcing the importance of shared meals kindness, and collective moments. Through on-ground engagements and community-focused initiatives, Three Crowns Milk will strengthen its connection with consumers and reaffirm its commitment to nourishing hearts, homes, and communities throughout the holy month.

The campaign launched with Pre-Ramadan lectures in Lagos, Kano and Ibadan ahead of fasting and is designed to inform and inspire Muslim faithful on how to stay nourished and care for their families throughout Ramadan. During these sessions, healthy meals prepared with Three Crowns Milk were served, reinforcing the importance of healthy nutrition during the holy month.

As Ramadan unfolds, Three Crowns Milk will activate in 100 mosques nationwide, creating nourishing moments with Muslim faithful at Iftar by serving healthy meals prepared with Three Crowns Milk. The brand will also demonstrate acts of kindness, one of the core tenets of Ramadan, by distributing specially curated Three Crowns Ramadan boxes and fruit hampers to worshippers as they break their fast across select locations nationwide. This initiative reinforces the spirit of generosity and giving that defines the holy month.

Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Chioma Otisi-Igwe stated that; ‘’Ramadan is a season of reflection, family bonding, and kindness. At Three Crowns, we understand the vital role mothers play in nourishing their families during this sacred period. Through this campaign, we celebrate mums, honour their dedication, and reinforce our commitment to providing wholesome nourishment while supporting families in creating cherished memories throughout the holy month.”