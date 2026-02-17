PlayStation’s February 2026 State of Play: All the Big Game News You Need to Know

Sony’s February 2026 State of Play delivered major PS5 announcements, including a surprise God of War release, big remakes, new AAA reveals like John Wick.

On February 12, 2026, Sony dropped its first major PlayStation State of Play of the year, a livestream event packed with game trailers, announcements, and updates for PlayStation 5 owners and gamers around the world. The showcase ran for more than an hour and delivered a massive lineup of upcoming titles, including surprise releases, remakes of beloved classics, and fresh looks at new games coming later this year and beyond.

If you missed the livestream or want a breakdown of everything announced, from God of War to John Wick, this guide has you covered with all the highlights and must-know details.

A Surprise Hit: God of War: Sons of Sparta — Out Now

One of the biggest shocks of the night was God of War: Sons of Sparta, a brand-new God of War prequel that launched immediately after the showcase. This game takes a different direction from the series’ big 3D adventures; it’s a 2D action-platformer that sends players back to young Kratos’ early days in the Spartan Agoge, fighting enemies with his spear and shield and using divine relics known as the Gifts of Olympus.

Priced at around $29.99 (with a Digital Deluxe Edition available), Sons of Sparta is designed to be both accessible and fresh for fans, blending classic gameplay with a new art style and a tight, action-packed experience.

Epic Remakes and Revivals

Sony didn’t stop with a new entry, it also confirmed that the original God of War trilogy is being remade for modern consoles, with TC Carson returning as Kratos’ voice actor. This remake project is still in early development, but it’s big news for longtime fans who want to revisit the roots of the franchise with updated visuals and gameplay.

Another classic making a comeback is Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, bringing Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Peace Walker, and Metal Gear: Ghost Babel together for the first time on modern hardware. These titles will launch for PS5 in late August 2026, complete with updated visuals and quality-of-life improvements.

Big New Game Reveals Across Genres

Sony’s State of Play wasn’t just about remasters. It featured dozens of upcoming games, from story-driven adventures and RPGs to co-op shooters and cinematic licensed titles. Here are some of the most exciting:

1. Kena: Scars of Kosmora

The follow-up to Kena: Bridge of Spirits returns with a larger world, expanded combat, and deeper spirit companion mechanics. The game arrives on PS5 and PC later this year.

2. John Wick (Untitled AAA Title)

A big surprise for fans of the movie franchise: a new AAA John Wick game is in development with involvement from Keanu Reeves and original collaborators. Expect cinematic action and high-intensity gunplay inspired by the films.

3. Silent Hill: Townfall

The iconic horror series returns with Silent Hill: Townfall, offering first-person, story-driven scares, puzzles, and unsettling environments, all designed to bring back the eerie tension fans remember.

4. Crimson Moon

A new action-adventure RPG set in a gothic world full of angels, demons, and ancient gods. Play solo or team up with a friend, with dynamic difficulty keeping battles challenging.

5. Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

Konami’s iconic Castlevania franchise returns with this new 2D action-exploration game, featuring a fresh art style and classic whip-cracking combat, celebrating the series’ 40th anniversary.

6. 4:LOOP

A co-op roguelite action shooter from Bad Robot Games, where players fight alien enemies in fast-paced missions that require teamwork and strategy.

7. Beast of Reincarnation

From Game Freak, this sci-fi action RPG launches August 4, 2026, blending real-time combat with tactical elements as a unique narrative unfolds in a richly detailed world.

8. Neva: Prologue

This prequel DLC builds a deeper emotional origin story for the relationship between Alba and her wolf companion, arriving February 19.

9. Control Resonant

Remedy’s supernatural action game expands with shapeshifting weapons and gravity-bending environments in a Manhattan reshaped by mysterious forces.

Updates, DLCs, and Classics on PS Plus

State of Play also shared news about games coming to PlayStation Plus, especially for subscribers of different tiers:

Big Walk — A co-op puzzler heading to PlayStation Plus Monthly Games.

Tekken: Dark Resurrection — A classic fighter on PSP, coming to PlayStation Plus Premium.

Time Crisis — Another retro favourite arriving on the service.

Plus, the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for February includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Neva, and Season: A Letter to the Future.

What All This Means for PS5 Players in 2026

This year is shaping up to be one of the busiest and most exciting for PlayStation 5 owners. The February State of Play didn’t just confirm a handful of cool games, it mapped out new directions for beloved franchises, new worlds to explore, and experiences to share with friends.

From God of War surprises and legacy remakes to brand-new adventures and co-op experiences, there’s something for every kind of gamer:

Story lovers get Silent Hill: Townfall and Beast of Reincarnation.

Action fans have Kena: Scars of Kosmora and John Wick.

Nostalgic players can enjoy remasters like Metal Gear Solid and upcoming classics like Castlevania.

Cooperative gamers can dive into Crimson Moon or 4:LOOP.

And with more titles coming to PlayStation Plus, even casual players have plenty to look forward to. Together, these announcements suggest 2026 will be one of the most memorable years yet for PS5 gaming.

In Overview

Sony’s February 2026 State of Play delivered huge news; new games, surprise releases, remake projects, and plenty of content for both hardcore and casual gamers. Whether you’re into cinematic action, intense horror, nostalgic returns, or cooperative play with friends, this showcase offered something exciting for everyone.