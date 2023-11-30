Tonto Dikeh accuses Mohbad's father of charging money for interviews about son's death

Dikeh posted a picture of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, on her Instagram on Thursday November 30, 2023, and addressed his father. She fully expressed her displeasure with what she deemed as his focus on wealth, rather than attaining justice for his late child. She condemned the hasty burial of the singer which took place the very next day after his passing, an action which led to a public outcry by Nigerians back in September 2023.

Her post began, "I can empathise with the harsh realities of poor condition, but when it involves your own flesh and blood, your son, it’s truly heartbreaking. How is it that material things or wealth seems to outweigh the love for your own child? The hurried and undignified burial of our dear Mohbad within a mere 24 hours of his supposed passing, compounded by insufficient arrangements due to financial constraints after getting a whooping sum of 2million Naira, is deeply distressing considering his status. Need I remind you of the shameless, senseless and inhumane way mob’s neck was broken?"

Going on, she condemned his consistent cry for a DNA test to be conducted on Mohbad's infant son Liam, alleging that his interest in the boy's paternity only grew after contributions were being put in the boy's bank account. Dikeh reminded him that Wunmi was his son's wife, his current widow and he ought to go to her with his DNA demands.

"The decision to exhume your son’s remains stemmed from a collective outcry of Nigerian youth – which is a testament to our shared concern. While we acknowledged that Mohbad is indeed your son, please note, he was a married man, and the responsibility should extend to his wife regardless of any circumstances.

"In your quest for global assistance and DNA verification, it’s crucial to address the right of that woman personally, the one who holds the answers. By the way I totally agree with a DNA, but why are you asking Nigerians for a DNA and not Wunmi?" the actress added.

She went on, "Your immersion in social media, driven by trivialities and fleeting fame, is disheartening. I find solace in the knowledge that you are not a part of my family, sparing us the pain of witnessing your disregard for your son’s memory. It’s bewildering that your discontent only surfaced upon witnessing contributions to your grandson in custody of his mother, your late son’s wife."

