ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mohbad's father breaks his silence after his son's untimely passing

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It is absolutely heart wrenching for any parent to lose a child.

May Mohbad continue to rest in peace.
May Mohbad continue to rest in peace.

Recommended articles

The grieving father was interviewed during the late singer's burial. There, he disclosed that his relationship with his son was more than just a father-and-son relationship. He stressed that he and his son were really close friends before his passing and that he saw him as his second half; hence the name Oladimedji.

He also mentioned that he dreamt about Mohbad two days before his death, and in said dream, he was shot. Going on he that he could not see the face of the shooter, just the fact that he had a gun.

Ayoba said, "I had a dream concerning him, two days before the incident. In the dream, I saw someone that was holding a gun to shoot me. I thought I escaped the bullet not knowing something like this would happen to me. I don't suspect anybody at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair also met on Saturday and nothing was noticeably wrong with him when he saw him that day. Ayoba also mentioned that he had heard the reports but did not believe most of them, he then stressed that there was a possibility that his son was visited by an auxillary nurse who administered an injection to him

In his words, "According to what I heard from people, I don't believe those but the only thing I can think of is the auxiliary nurse that treats people which is very bad. I don't know what kind of nurse they invited him to give him an injection, and that injection can result to anything. Maybe he had a wound, I don't know what kind of wound..."

Mohbad, the street pop musician, sadly passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, which was a rude shock to Nigerians. His fans, family and fellow celebrities have since been thrown into a state of mourning, with tributes pouring in since then.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cee-C and Ilebaye make peace after a heated argument on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye make peace after a heated argument on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mohbad's father breaks his silence after his son's untimely passing

Mohbad's father breaks his silence after his son's untimely passing

I felt like the easy target on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Doyin

I felt like the easy target on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Doyin

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Erica shine in 'A Weekend to Forget' trailer, out in cinemas Sept 22

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Erica shine in 'A Weekend to Forget' trailer, out in cinemas Sept 22

I'm a lover boy, I believe in having my own person - Yhemo Lee

I'm a lover boy, I believe in having my own person - Yhemo Lee

Pere and Mercy tease the possibility of a relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere and Mercy tease the possibility of a relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'

Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'

'Sorry it's my last one' - Ameyaw Debrah recounts 'joint’ encounter with Burna Boy

'Sorry it's my last one' - Ameyaw Debrah recounts 'joint’ encounter with Burna Boy

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Mohbad's partner of 10 years cries for help over his loss [Instagram/_c33why_

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

Phyna says that she likes trouble[Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna responds to Chichi's ₦100 million lawsuit against her

DJ Kaywise uploads a cryptic post on his Instagram. (Instagram/DJKaywise)

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans