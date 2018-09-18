Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Why Nigerian teachers should greet their students at the door

Nigerian Teachers Here's why you should start greeting your students at the door

Here's why Nigerian teachers need to start greeting their students at the door to promote a friendly academic environment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Why Nigerian teachers should start greeting their students at the door play

Barry White greeting a student

(Vibereadio)

Recently, there was a viral video of a female Nigerian teacher greeting her students at the door. Different greeting for each student.

It was an interesting thing to see in a Nigerian school but some people accused the teacher of stealing the idea. They said someone had done it before in the United States of America.

Yes, in 2016, there was a viral video of Barry White Jr, a 5th-grade teacher in America, welcoming his students with different handshakes into the classroom. 

The whole world commended White for his inspiring effort, and it didn't take long to see viral videos of some other teachers in other parts of the world greeting their students the same way White did.

Why Nigerian teachers should start greeting their students at the door play

Nigerian teachers need to start greeting their students at the door to promote a friendly academic environment.

(Taylorweak)

 

So, let's not crucify our dear Nigerian teacher for borrowing the same idea for her students.

Anyway, a research published in the journal of positive behaviour intervention has shown that greeting students and welcoming them with a smile bring benefit to the students and the teacher.

The study says greeting students at the door sets a positive tone and can increase engagement and reduce disruptive behaviour.

It further states that spending a few moments welcoming students promotes a sense of belonging, giving them social and emotional support that helps them feel invested in their learning.

This sounds interesting, right?  Yea, and that's not all.

Welcoming students at the door according to the study can also increase students' academic engagement in the classroom. And also help teachers and students to build a positive classroom culture together.

Greeting students at the door is an aspect of educational psychology which is largely non-existent in many Nigerian public schools.

A very bright student could become the dumbest if the teachers are not applying educational psychology in their teachings. Students' academic brilliance thrives better in an environment where the tutor is not only a teacher but a friend to all students.

Why Nigerian teachers should start greeting their students at the door play

Barry White greeting a student

(Extra)

 

Barry White Jr understands that greeting his students with different handshakes for each student does not only create a friendly academic environment for the students but also acknowledges the fact that each time he greets them that way, the students are always happy.

He said, ''I am all about bringing joy to people' lives and inspiring others to do so. Hopefully, everybody can start doing it in their classrooms, make it a big thing, worldwide thing. I feel every student needs a bit of joy in their lives, it doesn't matter what it is''.

So, a Nigerian teacher has started this and we hope to see more teachers greeting their students at the door before class begins, mention the students' names, make eye contact and always give a few words of encouragement.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 National Youth Service Corps NYSC releases mobilization timetable for...bullet
3 National Youth Service Corps How to get NYSC Certificate of Exemptionbullet

Related Articles

NYSC NYSC corps members advised to resist pressure from politicians ahead of 2019 elections
National Youth Service Corps How to get NYSC Certificate of Exemption
Nigerian Higher Institutions List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria
National Youth Service Corp 329 corps members redeployed on health & marital ground in Ogun
Lagos State University LASU may sack 3 lecturers over alleged sexual harassment cases soon
State Of Education Why Federal Universities are overcrowded
 Federal College of Education Umunze Institution says no student is missing after hoodlums invaded school
Ahmadu Bello University FG earmarks 800m for Ecological Project in ABU
National Association of Nigerian Students Violence disrupts students' election in Warri
National Association of Nigerian Students NANS blast governors imposing successors ahead of 2019 elections

Student Pulse

NYSC corps members advised to resist pressure from politicians ahead of 2019 elections
NYSC NYSC corps members advised to resist pressure from politicians ahead of 2019 elections
How to check NECO result
WASSCE WAEC postpones English Language exam to Saturday, September 29, 2018
NYSC asks PCMs to print call up letters as camps open Tuesday
National Youth Service Corp 329 corps members redeployed on health & marital ground in Ogun
Nigerian students want Kemi Adeosun to be prosecuted
NUNS Students want Kemi Adeosun to be prosecuted