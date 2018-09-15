Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

WAEC wants law enabling demobilisation of telephone networks

Exam Malpractice WAEC wants law enabling demobilisation of telephone networks in centres

The Head, Public Affairs of the council, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Students writing an exam play WAEC wants law enabling demobilisation of telephone networks in exam centres

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has urged the Federal Government to enact a law that would enable it to demobilise networks in all centres during the conduct of its examinations.

The Head, Public Affairs of the council, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Ojijeogu said this would help to further tackle the rising cases of examination malpratice among candidates in the country.

He spoke against the backdrop of activities of some fraudulent persons who operated rogue websites and use it to defraud candidates by posting wrong questions and answers during its examinations.

“You know, WAEC is not a national body. It is a regional body and as a result, we must always strive to operate within the ambit of the law that sets up the examination body.

“The fight against malpractice has remained one of our key challenges in ensuring that the integrity of our examination is not compromised.

“As such, we want all stakeholders, especially the Federal Government to join hands with us in taking it seriously and fighting the scourge.

“Indeed we want to appeal to the Federal Government to assist us further by passing a law that will enable WAEC to jam the respective networks in all centres during our examinations.

“This is because countries where this has been successfully carried out, it is the governments of such countries that made it possible, for the sake of the future of their children and their education,’’ Ojijeogu said.

According to him, the council on its own, is doing all it can to tackle the menace by continually deploying cutting edge technologies and training and re-training of staff, to be able to detect and nip all forms of malpractice before it can be carried out.

“It will be recalled that we use persons who are not WAEC staff during the conduct of our examinations and therefore, we must always be proactive by being ahead.

“We are always putting measures in place to ensure that operators of those rogue websites are also apprehended and charged to court.

“In April this year, during the conduct of our West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, some operators were caught and paraded, same as last year.

“For this year, we have also been notified about their activities at our ongoing second series 2018 WASSCE for private candidates and we are already investigating to find out their location.

“We are indeed working hard to get as much information as possible in order to assist the police to swing into action.

“So far, about 12 persons who have been arrested in connection with these fraudulent activities have been charged to court and our expectation is that the law will take its full course to serve as deterrent to others,’’ he said.

Ojijeogu noted that the fraudsters were currently working hard to defraud gullible candidates writing the WASSCE for private candidates by posting past questions of some subjects using various social media platforms.

“These questions are papers already taken at the Gambia and Sierra Leone and we want to admonish candidates not to fall prey to these persons as it is capable of compromising their performance and their future,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps NYSC releases mobilization timetable for...bullet
2 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU regrets not employing third...bullet
3 Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti Best medical student gets 5.7m...bullet

Related Articles

Exam Malpractice Research shows that 31m students engage in contract cheating
National Examination Council NECO releases 2018 SSCE results
Academic Champions 5 things you shouldn't do if you wish to graduate with first class
Bayero University Kano BUK expels 33 students for cheating during exams
UTME JAMB records 280 cases of malpractices in 2018
WAEC Exam board releases results of 2018 WASSCE
Obafemi Awolowo University VC says OAU has the best ICT facility in Nigeria
All For Love Mum hires crook to write son's JAMB exam but now regrets it
Nigeria Police Force NPF announces exam date for new recruits

Student Pulse

5 mistakes that can stop you from gaining university admission in Nigeria
UNILAG School of Foundation set for 2nd entrance examination
List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria
Nigerian Higher Institutions List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria
Why Federal Universities are overcrowded
State Of Education Why Federal Universities are overcrowded
Physically challenged students in LASU want scholarship from Lagos Govt
Lagos State University LASU may sack 3 lecturers over alleged sexual harassment cases soon