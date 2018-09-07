VC admits Nigerian students are not getting quality education

news

The Vice-Chancellor of Crescent University , Abeokuta, Prof Ibraheem Gbajabiamila admits that Nigerian students are not receiving quality education.

The VC says this while speaking at the 70th anniversary of Anwar-ul-Islam College Agege on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Speaking on the topic: ''Quality education and national development”, Gbajabiamila said Nigeria used to be a Mecca of sorts for other African countries seeking quality education, adding that the county had lost its glory to countries like Ghana, Tanzania and Gambia.

“These are countries we have always looked down on as not being well endowed as our own country! These countries have not only excelled but have put more of their citizens out of poverty and also put street children in schools. The real singular reason for their successes is the amount of money they are spending on education”, he said.

American VC makes a similar remark about education in Nigeria

Prof Ibraheem Gbajabiamila is not the first to make such a comment about the state of education in Nigeria.

In February 2018, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of America, California, Prof. Gamalier O. Prince said that Nigerian students are receiving an expired education.

Prince while speaking at the first joint matriculation of the University of America, an affiliate of Peaceland College of Education, Enugu said Nigerian leaders must fix the education system if there must be an improvement in the country.