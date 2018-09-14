news

The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government has recruited 500,000 graduates under its N-power program.

Osinbajo according to Punch said this at a conference tagged: “Harnessing Demographic Dividend for Sustainable Development in Nigeria: The Role of Religious Leaders,’’ by the United Nations Population Fund in Abuja.

The VP also said that the President Muhammadu Buhari's adinistration had introduced various intervention programmes to empower women and youths in order to reduce unemployment and poverty, Punch reports.

Highlighting the intervention programs of the present administration, Osinbajo said about 400,000 Nigerians were currently benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme adding that no fewer than 9.2 million children were being fed daily under the FG's school feeding programme.

Moreover, the VP added that it is now the duty of heads of families to prioritise the education and health of their dependents.

“This government is committed and determined to take the country out of the current challenges, therefore, religious leaders must play their roles because no real progress will take place without their involvement.

“They have a strong voice and they have a responsibility to hold government accountable to ensure resources go round and meet the needs of the people''.

The N-power program is a Federal Government's program for social investment, job creation and empowerment initiative for Nigerian graduates.