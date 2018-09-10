Pulse.ng logo
NDDC selects 2,835 graduates for foreign scholarships out of 4000

Free Education NDDC selects 2,835 graduates for foreign scholarships out of 4000

The scholarship is said to be designed to equip graduates in Niger Delta with relevant training and skills.

  Published: , Refreshed:
NDDC selects 2,835 graduates for foreign scholarships out of 4000 play (Best Colleges)

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has reportedly picked 2,835 candidates out of over 4,000 applicants, who applied for the commission's postgraduate scholarships.

The Director of Education, Health and Social Services,  Mr Goshua Okejoto announced this in a statement issued on Monday, September 10, 2018, by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, in Port Harcourt.

 Nsima Udo Ekere play

Nsima Udo Ekere, Managing Director-Designate of NDDC

 

According to Okejoto, “the foreign postgraduate scholarship is designed to equip graduates in Niger Delta with relevant training and skills for effective participation in the Federal Government’s Local Content programme.

“For the 2018 exercise, we went with candidates, who had finished their NYSC and had secured admission into foreign universities, as only those eligible in the scholarship award process.''

He added that 1,500 candidates with the highest scores out of the 2,835 who sat the examination would be selected for oral interview.

“The process is very transparent as candidates see their scores immediately after the test. That is the beauty of the computer-based tests.

“NDDC is using the programme to showcase the best of the Niger Delta and this has been justified by the academic performances of previous beneficiaries'', he said.

The Niger Delta Development Commission is a federal government agency established by Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2000 with the sole mandate of developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

