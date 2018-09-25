MAPOLY students to become idle again as lecturers go on strike

news

Academic activities will soon be disrupted once again at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Ojere, Abeokuta, as the school lecturers said they are resuming the strike they suspended in 2017.

Following an emergency meeting of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, the staff of the polytechnic according to New Telegraph said they are going to resume the suspended industrial action.

While addressing a press conference in Abeokuta, the Coordinator of ASUP Zone C said the decision to go on strike by the Polytechnic lecturers was to press home the union’s demands for the state government to fix deplorable state of the institution, New Telegraph reports.

He added that the 38-year-old institution established and owned by Ogun State government was on the verge of collapse due to a series of challenges facing it.

According to him, MAPOLY is grappling with many issues some of which are non-payment of accrued allowances, seizure of union and cooperative deduction, infractions in the appointment of Rector and politicization of the polytechnic subsector.

He said, “At this point, our union is therefore constrained to lament again that our subsector in Ogun State is on the verge of collapse and needs all the emergency attention it urgently deserves. Until now, it should be noted that the issues being raised have been rolling since mid-2017.

“It is against this background that we wish to remind government at all levels as well as Nigerians that we cannot continue to be enslaved and tortured by the state government who is saddled with the responsibility to enhance our welfare, in the face of imminent and seemingly terrific annihilation of a subsector that feeds and caters for millions of Nigerian youths and families.”

MAPOLY will stop to exist in 2021

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has announced that the state polytechnic will stop to exist in 2021.

Amosun made the announcement in October 2017 while addressing students who stormed his office at Oke Mosan to complain about the state of education in the state.

Moshood Abiola Polytechnics was established in 1980 and was formerly known as Ogun state Polytechnic.