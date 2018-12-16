Lecturers and govt meet again on Monday to end ASUU strike

news

Again, the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government representative are meeting on Monday, December 17, 2018, in order to end the ongoing strike.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige according to Punch will meet the lecturers to conclude the negotiation on the suspension of the strike 43 days after the strike had started.

Speaking to the Punch on Friday, December 14, 2018, in Abuja about the meeting, the Director of Press at the minister’s office, Samuel Olowookere said negotiation for solutions to the issues tabled by ASUU was an ongoing issue.

He said, “Labour minister is again meeting with ASUU on Monday by 4pm. You may wish to attend.”

Olowookere, however, refused to give the details of the partial agreement said to have been reached by both parties in their last meeting, Punch reports.

This is will be the sixth meeting between the Federal government and the union since ASUU strike started , as all previous meetings ended without concrete resolutions to the problem.

The union announced the strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018, after their National Executive Council meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.