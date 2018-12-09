Pulse.ng logo
Law School and NYSC program approved for NOUN graduates

  Published: 2018-12-09
(Univeristies.ng)

Graduates of the National Open University can now participate in the National Youth Service Corps scheme and the Nigerian Law School program.

According to Daily Trust, President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the National Open University Amendment Act, to allow the institution to operate like all other universities in the country.

The presidential approval makes it possible for the graduate of the university to participate in both postgraduate programs for all graduates and Law students.

National Open University of Nigeria plans to admit 1 million students play

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

 

Presidential Assistant on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang announced the assent of the President while addressing State House reporters in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

” President Buhari has also assented to National Open University Amendment Act, which allows the National Open University to operate like all other universities, having the same power and functions and the same administrative structures eliminating possible discrimination as some use to want to have on its products and programmes.

” It has also allowed the establishment of some centres to be called study centres and given conditions for the establishment of such study centres,” he said.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

