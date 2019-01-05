An official bulletin of LASU made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday noted that Abolarinwa bagged the award at the prestigious “Award for the First’’, popularly known as “Zakilo’’.

The award was presented to the recipient during the Alibaba Annual Concert on Jan. 1.

“The LASU management, ably led by Prof. Fagbohun has identified with Dr Abolarinwa and congratulated her very warmly on this unique academic achievement.

“The university wishes her more brilliant feats in her future endeavours, ‘’ the bulletin stated.

NAN reports that previous “Zakilo’’ awardees included: Wole Soyinka, Michael Adenuga, Leo Stan Eke, Chioma Ajunwa, among others.

LASU recalled that Abolarinwa in her early years, attended Air Force Primary School, Kaduna and Military School, Jos, before proceeding to the University of Ibadan to study medicine.

After graduation, Abolarinwa worked as a medical officer for two years before she commenced her residency training at LASUTH Ikeja, Lagos.

The female outstanding Urologist currently works in the Department of Surgery, LASUTH.