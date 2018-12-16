Pulse.ng logo
KADPOLY students react as their school join ASUP strike

The students say they don't want to stay at home like their counterparts in public universities.

  • Published:
Kadpoly imposes sanctions to protect students from lecturers' misconduct play

Kaduna Polytechnic Gate

(Inside Arewa)

Students of the Federal Kaduna Polytechnic have reacted to the ongoing polytechnic lecturers strike as their school joined ASUP strike.

Speaking about the strike, ASUP Chairman in the Polytechnic, Dr Aliyu Ibrahim said, that the chapter totally complied with the directive of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

Ibrahim said “We will remain on strike until directed otherwise by our national executives."

However, students of the institution have bee reacting to the decision of the Polytechnic management to join ASUP strike.

One of the students of the Polytechnic, Michael John who spoke to Vanguard said the students do not want to stay at home like their counterparts in public universities.

KADPOLY rector wants universities to be converted to polytechnics play

Kaduna Polytechnic Rector, Prof, Idris Bugaje

(Linkedin)

 

“We do not want to stay at home like our fellow students in the universities who have been at home for months following ASUU strike. “Federal Government should please find a way to resolve the issues, so we will resume school in January and continue our studies,”

Another prospective student of the Polytechnic who is on the verge of gaining admission into the institution urged the government and the union to dialogue.

“I have stayed at home for quite too long and hoping to secure admission in Kaduna Polytechnic. “The strike, if prolonged will affect my chance of securing admission this session.”

Mr Usman Dutse, the National President of the union, had on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, directed all members of the union to embark on the nation-wide indefinite strike on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

