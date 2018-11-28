Pulse.ng logo
Cost of UTME form reduced from N5k to N3500

The new price for the exam's form will take effect from January 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly approved a reduction in the cost of the Unified Tertiary Examination and Matriculation Examination (UTME) form to N3500.

The president’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad announced this on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 on Twitter.

 

According to Ahmad, the cost of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms has been reduced from N5,000 to N3,500 while the cost of National Examination Council (NECO) form was reduced from N11,350 to N9,850.

Confirming the price reduction, the Head of Digital Communications for President Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi also shared the news on Twitter.

 

He tweeted, “President Buhari has approved the reduction in the cost of Forms for JAMB UTME, NECO SSCE and the Basic Education Certificate Examination. With effect from January 2019, the cost of JAMB UTME Form will drop from N5,000 to N3,500. NECO will drop from N11,350 to N9,850''

The new prices for both examinations will take effect from January 2019.

