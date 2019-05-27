Mr Danielson Akpan, who made the call in a statement in Abuja on Monday, in commemoration of the Children’s Day, said that the Nigerian children have excelled, despite numerous challenges.

He also called on the federal, state and local governments to increase funding for education, especially the basic education where we have the record of having the highest number of out-of-school children.

According to him, basic education is the foundation upon which any education structure is built and can determine greatly the future of its people.

“Nigerian children have excelled despite numerous challenges, one prominent child in recent times is, Tanitoluwa Adewunmi, an eight year old Nigerian, who made international news headlines, when he emerged Chess champion.

“He is the story of the excellent spirit of the Nigerian child.”

Akpan further urged the government to restructure and re-position the Universal Basic Education scheme (UBE), to meet the present challenges and realities as a nation.

“John Whitehead, a human rights activist and civil liberties advocate said, “Children are the living messages, we send to a time we will not see”.

“Unfortunately, many of our leaders today, represent that message sent by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Former Premier of the Western region, who invested in his time, a whooping N4.8bn, in education.

“That amount today runs into trillions of Naira and about 30 per cent of the total budget as at then.

“We are committed to playing our role as a pressure group to push for good governance at all levels and as an association, to protect the interest of our members in Nigeria and across the globe,” he said.