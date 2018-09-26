Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

ASUU rejects FG's money, ready to go on strike

ASUU Lecturers reject FG's money, ready to go on strike

ASUU seems to be giving the Federal Government the final warning before it announces another strike.

  • Published:
ASUU is not happy with the creation of more universities play

University of Ibadan is the first university in Nigeria

(Newspeakonline)

Nigerian students in public universities should by now be looking forward to engaging themselves as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) warms up for another nationwide strike.

The union's chapter in Lagos at a press briefing at the University of Lagos reportedly rejected the N20bn the Federal Government released on Monday, September 24, 2018, to fund for Nigerian Universities.

The union at a press briefing at the University of Lagos on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, rejected the offer describing it as a blackmail.

Moreover, the National President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi has said the union will not back down in its efforts to sanitise the university system in the country, saying the government the should do the needful or the union goes on strike again.

ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed play

ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi wants randy lecturers to be shamed

(Cable)

According to Punch, Ogunyemi said that government’s disposition to the development of education in the country, especially the university system, was becoming worrisome.

“We are very saddened by the way the government is handling the various agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it has entered into with us.

“We have remained focused and committed on our part to ensure that we keep our own side of the bargain, just as we have equally been patient.

“Now, in the face of all these, we still discover that government seems not bothered about what might happen, and that is why we are stating categorically that we will not hesitate to take necessary action to get government to understand us in our struggle to revitalise our universities.

“It is on this premise that we are calling on the government to take immediate and active steps to restore the much-needed sanity in our university system as well as the process of renegotiation with the union, to avert any possible act that could disrupt the academic calendar of Nigerian universities,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 National Youth Service Corps NYSC releases mobilization timetable for...bullet
3 Ambrose Alli University AAU management reacts as police describe...bullet

Related Articles

Post UTME UNILORIN begins screening of 39,711 candidates for admission
SSANU Dear Nigerian students, another nationwide strike is coming
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ASUU condemns 300% hike in LAUTECH fees
State Of Education Why Nigerian students perform better in foreign universities
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Despite ASUU strike, 24 courses get full accreditation in LAUTECH
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology LAUTECH students threaten to take their protest to Abuja
In Plateau All state-owned tertiary institutions now on strike
ASUU If you attend a public university, your school is about to be improved with N20bn fund
Politics Nigeria Airways retirees are getting 50% of their severance packages 15 years later
University Of Ilorin One of the 'best' lecturers in UNILORIN allegedly steals other lecturers works

Student Pulse

NYSC corps members advised to resist pressure from politicians ahead of 2019 elections
National Youth Service Corps NYSC raises corpers' hope again as DG speaks on allowance increase
One of the 'best' lecturers in UNILORIN has questions to answer on academic fraud
University Of Ilorin One of the 'best' lecturers in UNILORIN allegedly steals other lecturers works
Now, you can apply for degree programs at this polytechnic
Federal Polytechnic, Offa Now, you can apply for degree courses at Offa Poly
MAPOLY students shut down school over non-release of result
Moshood Abiola Polytechnic MAPOLY students to become idle again as their lecturers set to resume strike
X
Advertisement