ASUU rejects FG's money, ready to go on strike

Nigerian students in public universities should by now be looking forward to engaging themselves as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) warms up for another nationwide strike.

The union's chapter in Lagos at a press briefing at the University of Lagos reportedly rejected the N20bn the Federal Government released on Monday, September 24, 2018, to fund for Nigerian Universities.

The union at a press briefing at the University of Lagos on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, rejected the offer describing it as a blackmail.

Moreover, the National President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi has said the union will not back down in its efforts to sanitise the university system in the country, saying the government the should do the needful or the union goes on strike again.

According to Punch, Ogunyemi said that government’s disposition to the development of education in the country, especially the university system, was becoming worrisome.

“We are very saddened by the way the government is handling the various agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it has entered into with us.

“We have remained focused and committed on our part to ensure that we keep our own side of the bargain, just as we have equally been patient.

“Now, in the face of all these, we still discover that government seems not bothered about what might happen, and that is why we are stating categorically that we will not hesitate to take necessary action to get government to understand us in our struggle to revitalise our universities.

“It is on this premise that we are calling on the government to take immediate and active steps to restore the much-needed sanity in our university system as well as the process of renegotiation with the union, to avert any possible act that could disrupt the academic calendar of Nigerian universities,’’ he said.