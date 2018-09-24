ASUU gets N20bn funds to strengthen the institutions

news

The outlook and operations of Public Universities across Nigeria are likely going to get better anytime soon as President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the release of N20bn to strengthen the institutions.

The President according to Sahara Reporters approved the immediate release of the fund to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU to improve public universities across the country.

Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance has reportedly confirmed the development on Monday, September 24, 2018.

This move is probably one of the steps the Federal Government is taking to address ASUU demands.

Proper funding of the Nigerian Universities is one of the three demands of the union raised in its 2009 agreement with the government.