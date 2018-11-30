160 pregnant and sick corps members redeployed in Osun State

news

The management of the National Youth Service Corps in Osun State (NYSC) has announced the redeployment of 160 corps members on medical grounds.

The NYSC state coordinator in Osun, Emmanuel Attah said this on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

According to Attah, 101 of those given redeployments were nursing mothers and pregnant women while 59 were redeployed based on health grounds.

He added that the NYSC had initially given primary treatment in the camp to those redeployed on health ground before they were sent to their states for more parental care.

However, the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure represented by the NYSC Director of Human Resource Management, Alhaji Salawu Abdulrazak advised the corps members to be security conscious.

He also warned them to refrain from politics for their safety while embracing their post-camp postings in good faith.