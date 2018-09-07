Jumu'ah: Here's what you should ALWAYS do before Friday prayer

news

The Jumu'ah, Friday Prayer, is an extremely important day for every Muslim. It is a day set aside for the remembrance of Allah

Allah says: " O you who believe when the call for the salah of Jumu'ah is proclaimed, hasten unto the remembrance of Allah, and leave off business (and trading). That is best for you if you but knew." Q 62 vs 9.

This day is so special that it has its own requirements. Here are three things you should ALWAYS do before Friday prayer:

Cut your nails

Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) has related that "The Messenger of Allah (may Allah bless him and grant him peace) before going to Friday prayer would clip his nails and mustache."

In obedience to the prophet Muhammad (SAW), Muslims are expected to go to Jumu'ah with short nails.

Perform ghusl

The ghusl is a full body bath that should be done on Fridays before setting out for Jumuah.

Narrated 'Abdullah bin Umar: "Allah's Apostle (صلى الله عليه وسلم) said, "Anyone of you attending the Friday (prayers) should take a bath."

Narrated Abu Said: "I testify that Allah's Apostle (صلى الله عليه وسلم) said,"The taking of a bath on Friday is compulsory for every male Muslim who has attained the age of puberty and (also) the cleaning of his teeth with siwak, and the using of perfume if it is available."

Beautify yourself/use perfume

Since Friday is a special day, Muslims are expected to go to the mosque in their best dress outfit.

The prophet said: "It would do no[harm] to anyone if he were to buy two gowns for Friday other than his work clothes."

You should also smell nice as indicated in the Sunnah.

Amr (a sub-narrator) said, "I confirm that the taking of a bath is compulsory, but as for the siwak and the using of perfume, Allah knows better whether it is obligatory or not, but according to the Hadith it is as above.")

Having done all of the above, you can expect your sins to be forgiven.

Salman al-Farsi reports that the Prophet (SAW) said: "A man who performs ghusl on Friday, purifies[himself] and uses dye [for his hair] or perfumes himself in his house, goes to the mosque, and does not cause separation between two people [who are already seated], prays what Allah has prescribed for him, and then listens quietly while the imam speaks, all his sins between that Friday and the next Friday will be forgiven."

Don't forget to leave early, okay?