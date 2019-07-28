The commission’s Command and Control Centre (CCC), stated this on Saturday in a statement in Madinah.

The centre said that the flight continue with MaxAir VM3031 departing Katsina for Madinah with 534 Katsina Pilgrims made up of 284 males and 250 females as well as nine officials.

It also said that MaxAir NGL1059 departed Gombe for Jeddah with 559 Gombe Pilgrims, comprising 377 males and 182 females.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pilgrims from Ogun, who have spent some days in Madinah observing of their Hajj rites and touring some historical sites, are expected to move to Makkah on Sunday, in continuation of such rites.

Meanwhile, some pilgrims in Madinah have commended the commission for effecting their transportation to Makkah.

NAHCON’s Madinah coordinator for the 2019 Hajj, Ahmed Maigari, earlier told journalists that NAHCON had signed agreement with a Madinah-based transport company, Hafil to transport 35,000 Nigerian pilgrims to Makkah.

They expressed delight that such development, which they described as a viable innovation in the operations of NAHCON, had eased their movement in the holy land.

NAN correspondent in Madinah, who visited Quest Time Hotel, venue of one of the dispensary centres established by NAHCON, reports that medical doctors and other health worker were seen attending to some pilgrims with health challenges.

One of the medical doctors, who pleaded anonymity, said that there had not been any major health challenge from Nigerian pilgrims, to the knowledge of the centre