Daddy Freeze insists that Jesus is against tithes, seed sowing

He aired his opinion on Instagram, along with a clip of a foreign preacher with the same mindset.
The OAP and convenor of the free the sheeple movement shared an interesting clip on Instagram on September 24, 2018.
In the clip, a foreign preacher backs Freeze's ideas which he has been sharing since he criticised Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church for saying that tithing is the qualification for divine blessings.
The preacher asked, "Can you show me one place in the Bible where Jesus took a collection before He preached a sermon or took a collection before He conducted a healing meeting or after a healing meeting? Or can you show one apostle who took a collection before or after a preaching or healing meeting?"
He goes on to answer his question. "Never," he says before asking, "then how is it today in every Christian meeting there is a collection?"
The video was captioned: "Jesus never took offering, he never took monetary seeds and he ABSOLUTELY NEVER COLLECTED TITHES! Ask your pastor to show you where if you doubt me…. But hey, you won't dare question your pastor would you?"
For the past two years, the religious activist has been on an anti-tithing protest, campaigning not just against the payment of 10% but also against seed sowing and first fruits.
On several occasions, he has openly criticised popular preachers like Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) whom he refers to as 'Yahoo Pastors' (meaning fraudulent pastors).
I can't wait for the first pastor that will tell them the pure unadulterated truth about tithing, how deadly it is for the believer and how unprofitable it is for Christianity! ~FRZ - 2 Peter 2:3 New Living Translation In their greed they will make up clever lies to get hold of your money. But God condemned them long ago, and their destruction will not be delayed. - Question 1: was Abraham a Christian? - Question 2: are you following Melchizedek or Jesus? - Question 3: Abraham DIDNT GIVE TITHE FROM HIS WEALTH OR INCOME, he gave from the proceeds of war, are you at war? - Hebrews 7 NLT [2] Then Abraham took a tenth of all he had captured in battle and gave it to Melchizedek. - Tithe is not, was not and will NEVER be a part of Christianity. - Jesus never collected tithes, The disciples and apostles never collected tithes either. - We are under their priesthood, so FORGET MELCHIZEDEK - Jesus NEVER collected first fruit offering either.... our first pastors the disciple and apostles didn#emo#4oCZ##t collect it. - It#emo#4oCZ##s a curse to obey #emo#4oCY## tithe#emo#4oCZ## and #emo#4oCY##first fruit#emo#4oCZ## under the law and disobey the rest of the law of moses. - Moses brought the law, but Jesus Christ brought grace and truth.- John 1:17. ___ Tithing is not of grace. It is of the law.- Matthew 23:23. ___ Galatians 3:10 NIV For all who rely on the works of the law are under a curse, as it is written: "Cursed is everyone who does not continue to do everything written in the Book of the Law." ___ Galatians 5 [1] So Christ has truly set us free. Now make sure that you stay free, and don#emo#4oCZ##t get tied up again in slavery to the law. [4] For if you are trying to make yourselves right with God by keeping the law, you have been cut off from Christ! You have fallen away from the grace of God! - Stop letting thieves feed fat off your sweat, tell them to get a job! ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple
His argument remains that giving tithe, seeds, first fruits is unscriptural. Earlier this year, he went as far as saying that anyone who pays tithe, first fruit is committing fornication.
In spite of the backlash from pastors who maintain that tithing is mandatory, Freeze continues to plead with Nigerian Christians to abandon this kind of giving, encouraging them to give to the poor instead.
Watch the video below to see his take on this controversial issue.