Daddy Freeze insists that Jesus is against tithes, seed sowing

Once again, Daddy Freeze has insisted that Jesus is against tithes and, seed sowing.

The OAP and convenor of the free the sheeple movement shared an interesting clip on Instagram on September 24, 2018.

In the clip, a foreign preacher backs Freeze's ideas which he has been sharing since he criticised Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church for saying that tithing is the qualification for divine blessings .

The preacher asked, "Can you show me one place in the Bible where Jesus took a collection before He preached a sermon or took a collection before He conducted a healing meeting or after a healing meeting? Or can you show one apostle who took a collection before or after a preaching or healing meeting?"

He goes on to answer his question. "Never," he says before asking, "then how is it today in every Christian meeting there is a collection?"

The video was captioned: "Jesus never took offering, he never took monetary seeds and he ABSOLUTELY NEVER COLLECTED TITHES! Ask your pastor to show you where if you doubt me…. But hey, you won't dare question your pastor would you?"

Daddy Freeze on tithes and offerings

For the past two years, the religious activist has been on an anti-tithing protest, campaigning not just against the payment of 10% but also against seed sowing and first fruits.

On several occasions, he has openly criticised popular preachers like Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) whom he refers to as 'Yahoo Pastors' (meaning fraudulent pastors).

His argument remains that giving tithe, seeds, first fruits is unscriptural. Earlier this year, he went as far as saying that anyone who pays tithe, first fruit is committing fornication .

In spite of the backlash from pastors who maintain that tithing is mandatory , Freeze continues to plead with Nigerian Christians to abandon this kind of giving, encouraging them to give to the poor instead.

