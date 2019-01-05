The Christian body also declared the date as day of freedom for Leah Sharibu and others in the captivity of the Boko Haram sect.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made this known on Saturday, in a statement signed by Adebayo Oladeji, his Special Assistant on Media and Communications in Abuja.

The cleric said the prayer meeting would be held in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ayokunle said the programme was for to seek for God’s intervention in preventing violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that all Christian politicians, especially those vying for offices, all Christian groups or organisations; as well as all stakeholders, were invited to participate in the programme.

The cleric said that all Christian candidates for elective offices, or their representatives, were also invited to be prayed for to be good Ambassadors of Christ before, during and after the election.

The CAN president directed all bloc chairmen, zonal chairmen, states and local chairmen, and all church leaders, to mobilise their members nationwide for the programme.

He said they were to assemble at the National Christian Centre, Abuja for this all important prayer meeting.

“All State Chairmen, all denominational leaders and Christian candidates who cannot make it to Abuja, especially those who are contesting for state assembly or governorship posts, are to attend the programme at the state level.

“’We are to pray for all Christians contesting for one post or the other for the will of God to be done concerning their ambition; and that the powerful in our nation will not be able to manipulate the election and edge them out,” he said.

The cleric again reiterated that Leah Sharibu; as well as other remaining Chibok girls in the captivity of Boko Haram, should be remembered in the prayers.

“That all captives in the den of the terrorists like Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls should be set free immediately.

“That the general elections should be free, fair and credible, and without violence or any bloodshed.

“That God should use the process to give the country good and Godly leaders at all levels; and that every evil plan against Nigeria be frustrated.

“’That God should stop all groups behind the killings in Nigeria and their financiers and that 2019 should be a new dawn for Nigeria,” he said.

The president appealed to all Churches and all Christians in the country to participate in the programme with a view to ushering the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all round prosperity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that CAN had similarly declared prayers for divine protection and spiritual healing of Nigeria and its democracy on Aug, 27 and 29, 2018.