Transact on Quickteller and win a trip to Dubai

#FeatureByQuickteller: Over the past 9 weeks, hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have taken to the Quickteller app to carry out transactions so they can stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.

Opening up the window of participation, Quickteller initiated raffle draws to qualify twenty people for a ticket to the show in the emirate city of wonder, Dubai. These raffle draws are conducted monthly.

Since August when the draws began, more people have emerged winners from the raffle draw that is carried out under the supervision of officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

To become a winner, customers are encouraged to make more than three transactions monthly. The draws will end in October when the final twenty winners will be announced and readied for their trip to Dubai where some of Africa's biggest music artistes will thrill their fans on a global stage.

That stage will also be shared by other big performers from across the globe to add to the vibrant performances billed to excite fans at the music fest. Away from the fest, attendees are also engaged in other fun activities that leave them with fun memories from their trip.

The Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, in its third year, remains a platform through which African talents are exposed to the world, bringing stars closer to their fans and delivering excellence to a global audience. And championing this is Quickteller, a lifestyle brand that not only provides a seamless and convenient payment experience, but also addresses the pain points of customers.

Do not wait until the promo is over. Take advantage of the running reward program so that you can also be among one of the twenty winners. Remember, the promo ends on October 30, 2022, when the last set of winners will be selected. Download Quickteller today and start transacting.

