The show which aired on Africa Magic, Pop Central and MTV Base, featured guest appearances from singer-songwriter, Chike; renowned movie actress, Funke Akindele; beauty entrepreneur, Tara Fela-Durotoye; and channel director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, and more.

In celebrating young leaders driving the culture, leading the conversation, dictating trends, upsetting old orders, and creating new possibilities, 20 winners emerged in their respective categories and they are:

The Future Awards Africa Prize for;

1. Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi

2. Arts: Kingsley Ayogu

3. Content creation: Debo 'Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo

4. Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole

5. Film: Dafe Oboro

6. Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa

7. Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor

8. Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu

9. Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora

10. Lawyers: Georgette Monnou

11. Governance: Seun Fakorede

12. Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde

13. Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi

14. Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen

15. Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale

16. Fashion: Daniel Obasi

17. Activism: Hassana Maina

18. Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana)

19. Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya)

20. Service to Young People: Dr. Sam Adeyemi

Read full profiles here: awards.thefutureafrica.com

The event will also raise awareness and funds for NGOs working to end sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The Future Festival 2020 is brought to you by RED | For Africa, in partnership with Y! Africa.

