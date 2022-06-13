Tantalum Academy unveils gamified learning platform in Nigeria, urges focus on soft skills

The founder of the Academy, Mr. Mithun Kamath said Tantalum is poised to adopt the gamified learning approach in order to make learning fun for individuals. He stated that the acquisition of knowledge should lead to behavioral change hence the need to teach softs skills.

Kamath opined that two out every three jobs will be soft skills intensive by the year 2030 and with this findings, it has become expedient for individuals to boost their competencies and capabilities with soft skills. According to him” Soft skills are the future”

He asserted further that analytical skills, critical thinking, leadership and social influence, creativity and originality, emotional intelligence and innovation are essentials that should be possessed by every individual who wants to sustain career growth.

Tantalum provides transformative training beyond the traditional training which creates boredom for individuals hence the gamified approach to create fun while learning.

Kamath underscored the fact that Gamified learning is very futuristic in its approach as people want to learn. It promotes effective learning beyond the typical physical and online training. Everything about gamified learning and development establishes it as the future of learning.

Kamath highlighted the following as competencies every individual need to win in life: Ambition, Communication, Discipline, Analytical thinking and creative problem solving.

Mr Afolabi Oseni, A Director of Tantalum stressed the need for soft skills acquisition as the organization is raising the bar in equipping people with learning that is innovative and growth focused.

The formal launch witnessed the audience playing games with the map of Nigeria in order to amplify the need to embrace soft skills. This definitely exposed the audience to the unique selling proposition of Tantalum Academy to make learning fun for all and sundry.

Award winning Nollywood Actress, Joke Silva and Banky W eulogized Tantalum Academy having undergone the training. Both celebrities endorsed the Tantalum training as a potent tool to improve learning and acquire soft skills to succeed in business and professional attainments.

The launch event had in attendance prominent figures such as Mr Abiola Poopola, Former President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, the Managing Director of Parallex Bank Mr. Olufemi Bakre,Senior Officials of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund(LSETF) and several other dignitaries.

